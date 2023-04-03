TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela thinks this season will be a special one at Parkview Field.
"This group is amazing, I've never seen something like this before, I'm really excited for this year," Valenzuela said during a workout at Parkview Field on Monday, three days before the TinCaps are set to play their season opener at West Michigan on Thursday. "The most important thing is that we got to know each other very well during spring training, working together as a group.
"I'm really excited for this year. I'm going to say that about six more times, I'm really excited."
Valenzuela, a 22-year-old switch-hitter from Hermosillo, Mexico, is one of 11 players who finished the 2022 season with the TinCaps. Another 10 TinCaps have been promoted from the Lake Elsinore Storm, a Single-A Padres affiliate that won a California League championship in 2022.
Valenzuela is in Fort Wayne for a third season after playing 15 games for the TinCaps in 2021 and 99 games for the High-A team last year. In 2022, Valenzuela hit .209 with 14 doubles and 10 home runs, but he led the Midwest League by throwing out 29 attempted base stealers – 31.9% of all runners who attempted to steal with him behind the plate.
"A lot of it is because of my pitchers, they were managing the run game very well, they were staring down the runners, making them take a step back and all that stuff," Valenzuela said. "And my coaches helped me a lot, too, with that. 2021 was a terrible year for me defensively, so I made some adjustments there in 2021, 2022. And the rest was pitchers taking care of the running game, that was it."
Valenzuela, who is rated as the No. 30 prospect in the Padres system according to MLB.com, is still getting to know many members of the TinCaps pitching staff.
"More than anything, it's just spending time with them, get to know them as a person and then as a player, and that builds a relationship," Valenzuela said. "And it's being there for whatever they need, throwing partner, catching in the bullpen, watching their games, all that stuff. Doing a review after the game with them, too."
Valenzuela split the offseason between Hermosillo and the Padres' training complex in Peoria, Arizona, fine-tuning some of his mechanics and putting on some more muscle. He also said he recalibrated the way he approaches the game mentally.
"It's not something that you're going to see, but part of my routine changed a little bit last year because of my struggles," Valenzuela said. "We take this game so serious, but it's not, it's still a game. It's our job, but it's still a game. You still have to enjoy it, and get some fun."
And while Valenzuela thinks the TinCaps could do a lot of special things at Parkview Field this year, he – like all minor league players – is working with the hopes of being promoted, in this case to Double-A San Antonio.
"I love Fort Wayne, I love the stadium – I'm not trying to spend the whole year here," he said.
And the path forward is pretty clear: The better you play, the faster you move on.
"Keep getting better at this – there is so much room for improvement right now, just 1% better every day and I'll move fast."