On a night in which the start of their game against the Dayton Dragons was delayed 42 minutes because of rain prior to the first pitch, the TinCaps used patience and power to grab a second straight victory, beating Dayton 9-8 in front of an announced crowd of 4,426 at Parkview Field.
The victory moved them into sole possession of second place in the Midwest League East playoff race.
Joshua Mears and Graham Pauley bashed home runs, and the TinCaps drew 10 walks to overcome a four-run Dayton fifth inning.
The victory kept Fort Wayne (57-54, 25-20 second half) within 1 1/2 games of West Michigan in the second-half East standings after the Whitecaps beat South Bend 3-2, their 14th win in 16 games. The TinCaps climbed a game in front of the Dragons after entering the night in a dead heat with the team from Ohio.
With the TinCaps trailing 5-4 after Dayton had plated four runs off Fort Wayne starter Henry Baez in the top of the fifth, Pauley immediately got his team back to level in the bottom half. Pauley got a 3-2 fastball at his letters and out over the plate and drove it to the bleachers in right-center for his 14th homer since coming up from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late June. He is just four off the league lead in homers.
Pauley also had a single and drove in a run in the first inning with a groundout to put Fort Wayne up 1-0, giving him 42 RBI in 42 games with the TinCaps.
The homer came off Dayton reliever John Murphy, who subsequently gave up a single to Carlos Luis and then lost his command. Murphy issued four walks in the ensuing five hitters, including run-scoring free passes to Kai Murphy and Nerwilian Cedeño to put Fort Wayne in front.
Nathan Martorella followed with a sacrifice fly against new reliever Brooks Crawford to make it 8-5 and match Dayton’s four-run total in the top of the frame.
TinCaps right-handers Carter Loewen and Adam Smith combined to pitch 3 1/3 innings in relief of Baez and struck out seven between them. But they also gave up a home run apiece – Loewen to Edwin Arroyo in the sixth and Smith a shot to Ruben Ibarra in the eighth, to bring the Dragons within 8-7.
Another right-hander, Keegan Collett, came on for Smith with the tying run on second and two outs and needed only one pitch to get an inning-ending groundball.
The TinCaps added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on an error on Luis’ routine grounder to short. The miscue became essential when Collett gave up a single, hit a batter and walked another in the ninth, then surrendered a sacrifice fly to put the tying run on third. Collett finished the game by blowing a 92 mph fastball past Dayton catcher Matheu Nelson for a strikeout and a save.
The TinCaps jumped out to an early lead with the help of Dayton starter Hunter Parks, who issued three consecutive walks in the first, gave up the run-scoring grounder to Pauley, then unleashed a wild pitch – a mid-90s mph fastball high to the backstop – to make it 2-0 before the side was retired.
Parks, who touched 99 mph with his fastball, struggled again in the third inning, hanging a curveball to Mears that he crushed 388 feet to left for his ninth homer of the year and first since June 25.
The blast put Fort Wayne up 3-1. The lead ballooned to three when Jakob Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño ripped back-to-back doubles off Parks later in the frame.
Parks eventually worked four innings, during which the TinCaps collected four runs on four hits with four walks and also got hit by a pitch twice.
Baez zipped through four innings in his High-A debut after compiling a 7-3 record at Low-A Lake Elsinore. But he retired only one of the six hitters he faced in the fifth, as he gave up four hits and issued a walk as Dayton took a short-lived lead.