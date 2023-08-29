The TinCaps returned to Parkview Field on Tuesday with high hopes they’d make a dent in the closely contested race to get a Midwest League playoff spot.
The South Bend Cubs and Mother Nature rained on the potential parade up the standings, though, and the TinCaps lost 8-3 in front of an announced crowd of 3,786.
The TinCaps mustered only three hits over six innings on the Cubs’ starting pitcher, Tyler Santana, as rain pelted the turf for about an hour and made plays more difficult as Fort Wayne lost for the fourth time in its last five games.
With 11 games remaining in the regular season, the TinCaps (29-26 second half, 61-60 overall) trail the West Michigan Whitecaps by two games for the second-half lead and the final playoff spot in the East Division of the High-A Midwest League. The Lake County Captains are a half-game ahead of the TinCaps, too.
Fort Wayne, which was outhit 11-5 by South Bend, didn’t have many bright spots beyond a Nerwilian Cedeño home run, though Tyler Robertson was 2 for 4 with a triple, a bunt single, two runs and a stolen base for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne is now 7-6 against South Bend (26-28, 52-67 in the West Division) and has lost 3 of 5 against the Cubs dating back to June 22.
This was the first of six straight game between the teams at Parkview Field, and the final homestand of the regular season for the TinCaps, who then close the campaign with six games against the Dayton Dragons in Dayton, Ohio, beginning Sept. 5.
The Cubs wasted little time in taking control early; the game’s first batter, Ezequiel Pagan, fouled off the first pitch he saw and singled on the second, and then the next batter, Brennen Davis, tagged a 1-0 pitch over the left-center wall for a two-run home run.
The second inning was eerily similar for the Cubs with their first batter, Luis Verdugo, smacking a first-pitch single that was followed by Josh Rivera blasting an 0-2 pitch into the leftfield seats for a 4-0 lead. Verdugo is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak.
Fort Wayne’s starting pitcher, Edwuin Bencomo, worked five innings and gave up five runs and eight hits, striking out one and walking one.
South Bend’s starting pitcher, Santana, meanwhile, threw 35 pitches, 22 of them strikes, before he allowed a hit – in the fourth inning to Robertson, who powered the ball into left field and trotted out a triple amid rain showers. The next Fort Wayne batter, Cedeño, got an RBI groundout to cut the Cubs’ lead to 4-1.
Aided by the rainy, windy conditions, South Bend’s Davis hit a double in the fifth inning – just over the head of a discombobulated Robertson at the right-center wall – and Davis scored when the next batter, James Triantos, singled for a 5-1 lead.
In the fifth inning, Fort Wayne’s Colton Bender tripled with one out, but he was stranded when Jarryd Dale flew out and Kervin Pichardo grounded out. In the sixth, though, Cedeño left no doubt with a home run over the center field wall that cut South Bend’s lead to 5-2.
Santana totaled six strikeouts with no walks during his six innings of 78-pitch work for the Cubs, who went up 8-2 in the eighth when Yohendrick Pinango brought in two runs with a single and then scored on an infield single by Rivera.