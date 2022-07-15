The TinCaps have suffered through some dark days on offense this season. In May, they were shut out in three consecutive games for the first time since becoming the TinCaps in 2009 and they are still last in the Midwest League in on-base plus slugging.
In its last eight games, however, Fort Wayne (35-49, 8-10 second half) has scored 5.8 runs per contest. During its current three-game win streak, the TinCaps have collected 10 hits and 5.7 walks per game.
The key to the recent turnaround on offense has been Fort Wayne’s ability to get production from up and down the order.
“Consistency in your lineup is what you want,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “We talk about a 1-through-9 mentality. … As long as there are productive at-bats in our lineup, we’re going to find ways to win a lot more games. …
“(Earlier in the season), we were kind of breezing through the lineup at times; we’d get some production from the top and then it would die off as we approached the bottom, then it would turn over and before you know it, it was too late.”
The No. 9 spot in particular has been a productive one for Fort Wayne recently. In the current series against Lansing alone, backup catchers Adam Kerner and Anthony Vilar have notched four hits – including Vilar’s walk-off single in the ninth inning Wednesday – drawn two walks and driven in three runs from that spot.
Meanwhile, erstwhile leadoff hitter Corey Rosier has moved down to the No. 6 spot in the order on the most nights after the promotion of stolen base machine Max Ferguson from Low-A in late June and is thriving lower in the order. Rosier has been on base eight times in three games against Lansing and had a triple and a home run in the same game Wednesday.
“It just feels like our lineup is a lot more complete now, in the second half,” Vilar said.
“We’re confident every game we go into and we know that everybody and anybody in the lineup can start something, so we’re comfortable.”
TinCaps rained out, to play 2 today
The TinCaps’ game against Lansing, scheduled for Friday night at Parkview Field, was postponed because of rain.
The teams will instead play a doubleheader today, with the first game set for 4:35 p.m. and the second to follow approximately half an hour after the end of the first. Both games will be seven innings.
Tickets for today will be good for both games. Tickets from Friday’s game can be redeemed for tickets at any home game the rest of the season for seats of equal or lesser value. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.
The TinCaps (35-49, 8-10 second half) entered Friday trying to win four games in a row for the first time this season.
Minor-leaguers settle with MLB
Major League Baseball agreed to pay $185 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of former minor-league players in 2014 that alleged not paying them during spring training violated minimum wage and overtime requirements.
About $121 million of the settlement will go to players, with about $55 million going to lawyer fees. An estimated 23,000 players will be eligible to receive a portion of the settlement, with an average payment likely to be around $5,500.
Players eligible for settlements include those who participated in spring training or instructional leagues in Arizona starting in February 2011, which includes many former and current TinCaps.
MLB will also advise its teams they must pay players during spring training in accordance with minimum wage and overtime rules in Florida and Arizona going forward.