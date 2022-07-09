For the first time since April 24, the TinCaps have won three games in a row.
Fort Wayne swept a pair of seven-inning games from the Lake County Captains on Saturday night behind center fielder Matthew Acosta, who drew a game-winning walk in the eighth inning of the opener, a 3-2 TinCaps triumph, then ripped a three-run double to right-center in the second inning of the nightcap to propel the hosts to a 6-2 victory at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 6,606.
The TinCaps (32-48, 5-9 second half) had not won consecutive games since June 16-17 before taking the opener. Fort Wayne trailed 2-0 into the seventh inning of that contest and Captains starter Doug Nikhazy came one out away from pitching a no-hitter.
With two outs and a runner on first in the TinCaps seventh, Corey Rosier grounded to third. Third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez looked to second before deciding to throw to first and that momentary hesitation helped Rosier notch an infield single, Fort Wayne’s first hit.
A Jarryd Dale single to right drove in the TinCaps’ first run of the night and ended Nikhazy’s night. With two outs and the tying run on third, reliever Alaska Abney unleashed a game-tying wild pitch on his first offering.
Shortstop Max Ferguson helped the TinCaps escape a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth inning with a spectacular diving stab to his left on a sinking line drive.
In the bottom of the inning – with a free runner on base to start the frame – a bunt single and a walk loaded the bases with none out for Acosta, who fouled off the first pitch and then took four straight balls to send Fort Wayne to a win. Acosta’s teammates mobbed him when he reached first base.
It was the TinCaps’ first win in extra innings this season against three losses and they improved to 5-36 in games in which the opponent scored first.
Fort Wayne starter Robert Gasser gave up two runs in six innings while striking out 10 in the opener. He retired the final nine hitters he faced and made just one mistake: a get-me-over first pitch to Angel Martinez in the third inning. Martinez crushed it to left for a two-run homer, his eighth of the year and third of the series.
Gasser has a 1.55 ERA in his last six starts.
With help from Ferguson’s sprawling catch, Sam Keating (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings in the opener to earn the victory.
In the nightcap, the TinCaps jumped in front with four runs in the second inning. Rosier got the rally started with a line drive into the right-field corner for his sixth triple of the season. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and Jack Stronach put Fort Wayne on top with a sacrifice fly, sending Rosier home with his league-leading 58th run of the season.
Max Ferguson followed Stronach with a single to load the bases again and Acosta unloaded them, ripping his three-run two-bagger on the first pitch off Lake County pitcher Jordan Jones, who was making his first start of the season. Ferguson raced around from first and scored just ahead of the relay throw to make it 4-0 TinCaps.
The Captains drew within two on a two-run home run from Milan Tolentino in the third inning, but Fort Wayne added insurance on a Stronach RBI double in the fourth and extended its edge to 6-2 in the fifth when designated hitter Cole Cummings curved a screaming line drive around the right-field foul pole for his eighth home run of the season and second with the TinCaps. The blast traveled 385 feet.
Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert gave up two runs in 42/3 innings after surrendering nine runs on 11 hits in 2 1/3 frames in his previous start. Reliever Seth Mayberry (2-1) struck out all four hitters he faced to get the win.
If the TinCaps win today, they can extend their winning streak to a season-high four games and win a series against a team other than Lansing for the first time since April 12-17 against South Bend.