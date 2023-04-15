A wild game at Parkview Field on Saturday in which the TinCaps trailed by three runs early and then let leads of four runs and two runs get away in the late innings ended in victory for Fort Wayne when Jakob Marsee blooped a single to right and Justin Farmer raced around from second with the winning tally in a 12-11 victory over the Lake County Captains.
The TinCaps (2-6) won for the second time in three games after an 0-5 start and have a chance to split the six-game series against Lake County with a victory Sunday.
Third baseman Carlos Luis enjoyed a career day, going 3 for 3 with two walks and a career-high five RBI. Luis clubbed a grand slam in the fifth inning to turn a 4-2 Fort Wayne deficit into a 6-4 lead and got the go-ahead two-run rally started in the ninth with a one-out walk. He entered the game 1 for 13 this season and turned in his first three-hit performance in 30 High-A games.
Farmer continued his excellent early-season play, going 2 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Two batters after Luis's grand slam, Farmer clubbed his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to make it 8-4. He also doubled and has five extra-base hits in the series.
The TinCaps tallied 17 hits all told. Eight TinCaps had a hit, including six players with at least two hits. All nine batters in the lineup reached base safely and eight scored. Fort Wayne went 6 for 11 with runners in scoring position; it is 13 for 28 (.464) in such situations in the last three games after going 2 for 25 (.080) in its first five contests.
Trailing 4-1 after 4 1/2 innings, the TinCaps put together their best inning of the 2023 campaign so far in the fifth, with Marsee and Jackson Merrill opening the frame with singles and Marcos Castañon driving a double to center to bring in Marsee. Nathan Martorella lined out and Joshua Mears struck out, but Lucas Dunn walked to load the bases and Luis yanked his first home run of the season out to right to push Fort Wayne in front.
Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect who went 2 for 5 with a double and scored twice, strutted home from third, already celebrating Luis's blast before the ball had landed, then stomped on home plate.
Catcher Colton Bender followed with a single, one of his career-high four hits in just his second High-A game, and Farmer, the ninth man to bat in the inning, went out to left-center on a 3-2 count to make it a seven-run frame.
The Captains (5-3) rallied to knot the score at 8 with two runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth, but Fort Wayne surged in front again in the bottom of the eighth on Martorella's first long ball of the season, a two-run shot after Merrill had doubled.
The Captains again responded, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth off Fort Wayne reliever Alan Mundo, who gave up a go-ahead two-run single to Milan Tolentino, but Farmer drove in Luis with a double in the bottom half with the TinCaps down to their last strike to even the score at 11.
After a pitching change, Marsee wasted no time, dumping the first pitch he saw against new Captains reliever Tyler Thornton into right for a single. Farmer raced around from second and slid head-first into the plate just ahead of the tag with the winning run as the crowd of 4,111 at Parkview Field roared at Fort Wayne's first walk-off triumph of the season.
