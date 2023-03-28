The top prospect in the San Diego Padres' farm system and one of the top prospects in all of baseball will start his season with the TinCaps.
Shortstop Jackson Merrill, 19, the 27th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and the No. 10 prospect in the game according to Fangraphs, will open the season in High-A with Fort Wayne, the TinCaps announced Tuesday. He will be joined by 10 more of the top 30 prospects in the Padres' system.
Merrill dealt with hamstring and wrist injuries in his first full season of professional baseball last year, but still hit .339, with a .395 on-base percentage, six home runs, 40 RBI, 13 doubles and four triples across 55 games in the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Lake Elsinore.
He followed that with a strong showing in spring training this season, getting some extra playing time because Padres infielders Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts were playing in the World Baseball Classic. In 14 games, he hit .258 with a double and five RBI in 31 at-bats.
"He’s going to be a quick mover," Padres manager Bob Melvin said when Merrill was sent to minor-league camp March 18. "Where? (In San Diego) at what point in time? I don’t know – we’ve got a lot of guys covering those (infield) positions. But when you’re that good, you find a way. So I expect him to be a really quick mover to the big leagues.
"Man, he is fantastic with everything he does. And that's before you get to sit with him in the dugout and listen to who he is as a person. ... Defense, offense, maturity, how he processes – it's all so impressive for a young age."
The TinCaps' opening day roster will include 15 players who have played for the team previously, most notably outfielder Joshua Mears, who hit a team-high 14 home runs last season before getting promoted to Double-A San Antonio. The Padres' No. 14 prospect has elite raw power and hit a 504-foot home run at Lansing last season, part of a tear which saw him notch three multi-homer games in April.
Also back for Fort Wayne this season are catcher Brandon Valenzuela, the No. 30 prospect in the Padres' system, who led Midwest League backstops in runners caught stealing last season, and reliever Nick Thwaits, a Fort Recovery, Ohio, native who grew up going to Fort Wayne minor-league games.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert, the Padres' 24th-ranked prospect, is also back with the TinCaps after spending all of last season in their rotation and going 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA.
In addition, Fort Wayne brings in a large group of players who helped Lake Elsinore to the California League championship last season, most notably 19-year-old Victor Lizarraga, a right-handed starter who is the No. 7 prospect in the Padres' system. Lizarraga went 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) with the Storm last year and his 94 1/3 innings were the most for an 18-year-old across affiliated baseball.
Outfielder Jakob Marsee, 21, is considered the best defensive outfielder among Padres prospects and walked 30 times against 25 strikeouts in 31 games across the Complex League and Lake Elsinore after getting drafted in the sixth round last July.
Another 2022 draft pick on the Fort Wayne roster to open the season is second-round selection Adam Mazur, who went 53rd overall after winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors at Iowa. The 6-foot-2 right-hander, who will turn 22 in April, has yet to throw a professional pitch, but is San Diego's No. 6 prospect. He possesses an outstanding slider and a fastball which has touched 99 mph.
Fans can greet this year's TinCaps on Tuesday, during Meet the Team Night at Parkview Field, which runs from 5-8 p.m. Admittance to the event is free and fans are invited to watch the team’s on-field workout. All players and coaches will sign autographs after the practice.
The TinCaps open their season April 6 against the West Michigan Whitecaps in Comstock Park, Michigan. Their home opener at Parkview Field is scheduled for April 11 against the Lake County Captains. Fort Wayne has a new manager in Jonathan Mathews as it tries to rebound from a 50-80 campaign last season.