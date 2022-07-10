Three straight wins over Lake County put the TinCaps within striking distance of their first series victory against a team other than Lansing since April 12-17, but a trio of Captains home runs Sunday were too much for Fort Wayne to overcome at Parkview Field and the hosts lost 5-2 in front of an announced crowd of 3,156.
The loss forced the TinCaps (32-49, 5-10 second half) to settle for a series split. They have not won four games in a row this season.
"We had a couple big wins (Saturday) so adrenaline was great then, all of a sudden today we might have been having that catch up to us," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "We'll kind of chalk it up to that, but we need to be ready to play a little bit better."
With the game tied at 2 in the top of the eighth, a double and a walk off TinCaps reliever Gabe Morales brought Alexfri Planez to the plate with one out.
The designated hitter, who entered the at-bat 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in the game, worked a 3-2 count and then crushed the winning home run to the lawn seats in left-center, a no-doubt blast that extended Planez's hitting streak to 21 games. It was his 11th home run of the season.
"It was a changeup, which I thought was a good pitch down and away," Fort Wayne catcher Anthony Vilar said of the game-winning blast. "He just got his barrel on it and got it out of there. That guy hit everything this week. Just a good swing on a good pitch."
Planez hit .409 in the series with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored.
The Captains (42-39, 7-8) hit 11 home runs in the series and scored all nine of their runs in the final three games of the set via home run.
The TinCaps twice took the lead Sunday only for Lake County to even the score immediately with a long ball.
In the third inning, Vilar snapped a scoreless tie and broke up a fledgling perfect game from Captain starter Tommy Mace with a towering home run to the concourse in right. It was the first home run in 139 professional plate appearances for the backstop, who hit ninth Sunday.
"The guys before me were saying he was trying to pound in, so I was sitting on a fastball in," Vilar said. "It was a 3-1 fastball in and I just put a good swing on it. ... My first thought was 'We have the lead.'"
The Captains struck back in the top of the fourth when Johnathan Rodriguez crushed a 3-2 fastball off TinCaps starter Jackson Wolf on to the concourse in left-center for a tying solo home run, snapping a string of nine straight retired by Wolf after a somewhat wild start to the game.
Wolf pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up only two hits while striking out seven walking two. He retired 17 of the 19 hitters he faced after walking a pair in the first inning, but both of the baserunners he permitted in that span were solo home runs for Rodriguez, who added a second blast in the seventh inning, this time on a changeup down.
"It was actually a pretty good pitch," Vilar said. "It could have been out of the zone, he just got under it, put a good swing on it and hit it out again. There's nothing you can do on the second one, I think."
Rodriguez hit three home runs and doubled three times in the series.
His second homer chased Wolf from the game. It knotted the score at 2 after the TinCaps had gone in front in the bottom of the sixth with three two-out walks sandwiched around a hit-by-pitch. Jarryd Dale drew a bases-loaded free pass to put Fort Wayne in front 2-1, but designated hitter Jack Stronach took a curveball for a called third strike to leave the bases loaded.
Stronach doubled with one out in the ninth inning and Olivier Basabe followed with a walk, but Vilar struck out and Max Ferguson popped up to end the game.
The TinCaps managed only five hits and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. Lake County starter Tommy Mace went 5 2/3 innings, gave up two runs on six hits and struck out six.
"I felt like we should have done more damage against their starter," Esposito said. "Right-hander, average stuff at best in my opinion. Tall guy, did create some angle, some pitchability but I felt like there were a lot of hittable pitches we didn't get to that were just rolled over on the ground to the pull side from the left side of the plate. ... I think we should have got to the guy and we just didn't get to him."