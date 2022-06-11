Brandon Valenzuela slid feet-first into third base just ahead of the tag. As he scrambled to his feet after his go-ahead RBI triple in the TinCaps’ 2-1 win over the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field on Friday, the designated hitter spiked his helmet on the ground and gave manager and third-base coach Brian Esposito an emphatic high-five.
“The excitement got me,” Valenzuela said, smiling broadly. “I slammed the helmet by accident because, honestly I just blacked out there. As soon as the umpire called safe, I blacked out.”
Valenzuela was conscious enough a half-inning later to celebrate Fort Wayne’s second consecutive victory, achieved in front of an announced crowd of 6,127. It is the first time the TinCaps (22-33) have won back-to-back games at Parkview Field since April 16-17 against South Bend and the series is even at a pair of games apiece after Fort Wayne dropped the first two contests.
“It’s the kind of baseball game you hope for,” Esposito said. “You come out on the winning end of it, but you also get guys competing, some heightened situations. ... It’s fun to watch.”
The game was deadlocked at 1 in the bottom of the eighth when Captains shortstop Angel Martinez made a game-changing mistake by throwing the ball into the dugout on a routine grounder to put Fort Wayne’s Lucas Dunn on second with one out. Valenzuela hit next and lashed a fly ball off the wall in left-center, his first triple of the season.
The designated hitter, who is batting .317 and getting on base at a .384 clip since May 15, said he was ready for a fastball and got one.
“My previous at-bat against (pitcher Raymond Burgos), I was late on the fastball,” Valenzuela said, the No. 12 prospect in the TinCaps’ farm system according to Fangraphs. “I was telling myself in the dugout, ‘If I face him again ... I’m not going to let it get by me.’ That was my whole plan, that’s why I looked a little fooled on a slider he threw.
“I was thinking three out of the box. I saw the ball flying in the gap and I was like ‘I gotta get on three or my teammates aren’t going to forgive me.’ ”
A pair of TinCaps relievers made the lead stand up in the ninth.
Left-hander Fred Schlichtholz, making his first appearance since May 19 after a stint on the development list, struck out Raynel Delgado to open the inning, and right-hander Luke Boyd gave up a single but got the final two outs to notch his fourth save. Boyd has given up one run over nine innings in his last 12 appearances.
Schlichtholz worked 1 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings and struck out a pair to earn the win. Fellow reliever Sam Keating pitched two shutout innings to keep the game knotted at 1.
The TinCaps took the lead just two batters into their half of the first when shortstop Kelvin Melean reached out and yanked a low line drive less than a foot over the wall down the left-field line for a solo home run. It was his first homer since Sept. 12 and the second straight night the TinCaps had taken the lead with a first-inning long ball after Valenzuela cranked a two-run shot Thursday.
Fort Wayne was propelled to victory in part by a raucous crowd that roared when Boyd whiffed Michael Amditis with a nasty slider to finish off the victory.
“It was really cool,” Esposito said of the atmosphere. “Coming off the mound after (subbing in Boyd for Schlichtholz) in the ninth inning, there were a lot of fans, a lot of excitement, a lot noise being made. ... That’s what you hope for is really good fans who are engaged in the game and then we give them something to go home and talk about. ... The fans were awesome tonight.”
Note: TinCaps outfielder Corey Rosier was activated from the team’s COVID list before the game. Rosier has missed the last nine games after a positive test for the virus. Despite missing all that time, he still ranks second in the Midwest League in runs (38), third in walks (34) and fifth in stolen bases (18).