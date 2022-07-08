Brandon Valenzuela was not in the lineup when the TinCaps lost a heartbreaker to the Lake County Captains in 13 innings on Thursday, extending their losing streak to three.
In his return to the lineup Friday, the highly touted catching prospect helped his team snap that skid, launching a two-run home run, reaching base four times and scoring the game-winning run in the seventh inning of a 5-4 victory over the Captains at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 5,811.
“We just needed some energy,” said Valenzuela, the No. 12 prospect in the Padres’ farm system, according to Fangraphs. “We just need to energize a little bit more, I feel like that’s all it takes to win games.”
With the game tied at 4 in the seventh inning, Valenzuela got the decisive rally started with a one-out infield single up the middle. After a strikeout, Jarryd Dale walked to put two runners on and set the table for Olivier Basabe.
Dale went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.
With the game on the line, Basabe wasted little time, hacking at the first pitch and ripping a sinking line drive to center. Captains center fielder Petey Halpin made a diving stab at the ball and got a glove on it but couldn’t quite corral it as he tumbled to the grass.
Valenzuela raced around from second and scored the winning run.
“Basabe came in clutch,” Valenzuela said. “He was ready to hit. Slider hanging in the middle of the zone is not going to cut it. You’ve gotta be better than that. He put a good swing on it.”
TinCaps reliever Dwayne Matos pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to secure the victory. Matos earned his first win with the TinCaps, improving to 1-2 after working 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out two. He saved Fort Wayne’s bullpen after the TinCaps used five relievers in the extra-inning marathon Thursday.
The TinCaps (30-48, 3-9 second half) missed some opportunities with runners on base in the early innings, but Valenzuela made up for those with a two-out, two-run home run 411 feet to the lawn seats in right-center in the third inning that sent Fort Wayne to a 2-0 lead.
The blast was Valenzuela’s sixth home run of the year and second in two games against Captains starter Mason Hickman.
“He was trying to do the same stuff he did last outing against us, he went soft, soft down and then hard up,” Valenzuela said of Hickman. “I was sitting on the hard stuff, the fastball and he gave it to me.
“I saw what he was trying to do against me and I just eliminated the bottom of the zone.”
Valenzuela went 2 for 3 with a home run, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two RBI and two runs scored.
The Captains got a run back off Fort Wayne starter Efraín Contreras in the fourth inning on a two-out single from Gabriel Rodriguez, but Contreras whiffed Micael Ramirez with the bases loaded to end the threat and preserve the lead.
In the bottom of the frame, the TinCaps extended their advantage with help from Dale’s legs. The second baseman started the inning with a single to right, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home to score on a ground ball to first.
The infield was in on the scoring play and the throw came home, but Dale beat it with a head-first slide.
Lucas Dunn added a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center later in the inning to push the lead to 4-1.
A two-run double from Lake County’s Alexfri Planez in the fifth and an RBI two-bagger from Johnathan Rodriguez in the seventh knotted the score and set up Basabe’s heroics.
Notes: TinCaps outfielder Robert Hassell III, the Midwest League’s leading hitter with a .310 batting average, felt some soreness after going 3 for 4 with a home run Thursday and sat out Friday for precautionary reasons. … TinCaps Adam Kerner, Edwuin Bencomo, Jack Stronach and Seth Mayberry will represent the team in the Three Rivers Festival Parade today.