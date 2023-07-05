After letting opportunity after opportunity slip through their fingers Wednesday night, all it took to get the TinCaps on the scoreboard were a few walks.
Once Jakob Marsee drew one of those walks with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to tie the game with West Michigan, the TinCaps couldn’t stop. They scored six runs, all with two outs, before the Whitecaps could escape the inning, and Fort Wayne sailed the rest of the way to a 6-1 victory.
It was the fourth victory in a row for the TinCaps (8-3 in Midwest League’s second half, 40-37 overall), who have come from behind in each of their last three games.
“We’re feeling good, we’re having fun out here. Honestly, I didn’t even know it was that many in a row, come-from-behind victories,” Marsee said. “I think we’re not giving up because we know at some point we’re going to come through with big hits at the right time, so we’re loose the whole time.”
The Whitecaps (5-6, 37-39) took a one-run lead in the fourth inning, but the TinCaps were held scoreless during the first six innings despite knocking on the door again and again. In fact, Fort Wayne runners reached second base in four separate innings, but had nothing to show for it.
For a moment, it looked as if the seventh inning would be another missed opportunity: Graham Pauley led off with a single to center and Nerwilian Cedeño drew a walk, then Carlos Luis grounded into a double play that moved Pauley to third.
But Anthony Vilar drew another walk to keep the inning alive and chase West Michigan pitcher Chavez Fernander from the game. Jackson Merrill faced Dario Gardea and drew another walk to load the bases.
During his at-bat, Merrill took advantage of a time-out to give Marsee an idea of what to look for during his own at-bat.
“I just wasn’t going to give in unless he gave something good to hit,” said Marsee, who watched the 3-1 pitch go past for ball four, scoring Pauley to tie the game.
All of that patience paid off, and suddenly the TinCaps were in a hurry to hit: With the bases still loaded, Marcos Castañon knocked the first pitch he saw to leftfield for a single, scoring Vilar and Merrill to put the TinCaps up 3-1. With a 1-0 count, Nathan Martorella singled on a line drive to right to score Marsee. Lucas Dunn crushed the second pitch of his at-bat to center for a triple, scoring Castañon and Martorella to give the TinCaps a suddenly comfortable 6-1 lead.
The rally only ended when Pauley, who had led off the inning, grounded out to second.
Like the TinCaps in the early innings, the Whitecaps also failed to capitalize when they appeared to have Fort Wayne pitchers on the ropes. TinCaps left-hander Austin Krob, in his second start since being promoted to High-A and his first start at Parkview Field, allowed eight hits (three of them doubles) and a walk in five innings of work but allowed just one run. He loaded the bases in the second inning but struck out Izaac Pacheco to escape without allowing the run. He gave up three straight singles to lead off the fourth inning – the third, by Luis Garcia, scored Austin Murr for West Michigan’s only run – but he struck out Dom Johnson swinging, Garcia was caught attempting to steal second, and Pacheco grounded out to end the inning without further damage.
Aaron Holiday, who pitched the seventh and the eighth innings, striking out two and allowing two walks, earned the victory for the TinCaps.