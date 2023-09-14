Griffin Doersching drove in a run and Miguel Cienfuegos pitched five solid innings, but the TinCaps fell to Great Lakes 3-2 on Thursday night in Game 2 of the East Division Championship Series at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
Fort Wayne won Game 1 of the best-of-3 series 5-0 on Tuesday at Parkview Field, but missed out on an opportunity to advance with this loss.
The TinCaps and Loons will play a decisive Game 3 at Dow Diamond at 7:05 p.m. today.
Padres No. 4 prospect Dylan Lesko, a 20-year-old flame-thrower who was a first-round draft pick in 2022, has been starting on Fridays recently and is a good bet to get the nod for Fort Wayne tonight.
Trailing 3-1 in the seventh inning Thursday, the TinCaps rallied in an effort to clinch a fourth trip to the Midwest League Championship Series in the franchise’s 30-year history.
Lucas Dunn, the TinCaps’ leader in games played this year, manufactured a run when he singled, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error during his theft attempt and came in to score on a Doersching sacrifice fly to cut the deficit in half.
An inning later, Fort Wayne drew back-to-back walks to open the frame, putting the tying run on second with nobody out and the top of the order up next. But leadoff man Tyler Robertson, who came into the game batting .352 in 18 games with Fort Wayne, bunted into a force out and Sammy Zavala and Nerwilian Cedeño struck out to end the threat.
The TinCaps were retired in order in the ninth.
The Loons, who won eight more games in the regular season than Fort Wayne, took the lead for good in the third, breaking a 1-1 tie on a Damon Keith home run off Cienfuegos.
Keith hit 11 homers during the regular season.
Cienfuegos, a 26-year-old lefty, went five innings and gave up two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three. He took the loss.
The Fort Wayne pitching staff has given up only three runs on 11 hits in two games in the series. The bullpen, ranked 10th in the 12-team league in ERA during the regular season, has surrendered one run on five hits in eight postseason frames.
The TinCaps managed only two hits Thursday. They went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. They did not have an extra-base hit.
TinCaps vs. Great Lakes Loons (series tied 1-1) When: Game 3 – 7:05 p.m. today Where: Dow Diamond, Midland, Mich. Radio: www.1380thefan.com