The TinCaps’ roster at the outset of its Midwest League season, which begins on the road tonight against West Michigan, is filled with players ranked among the most promising in the Padres’ farm system. Of San Diego’s top 30 prospects according to MLB.com’s scouts, 11 of them are in Fort Wayne.
No position is more flush with talent for the TinCaps than their starting pitching corps, which features five top 25 prospects in what will be a six-man rotation at the start of the season. That level of talent has created a sense of excitement as the TinCaps pursue their first postseason since 2017.
“Honestly, I feel like we’re stacked,” 19-year-old right-hander Victor Lizarraga said. “I feel like every single game we could win with the type of rotation we’ve got, plus the bullpen has pretty good arms. We feel pretty good about it.”
New TinCaps pitching coach Carlos Chavez, who threw professionally from 1992 to 2007 and was the pitching coach with the Midwest League’s Beloit Snappers (now known as the Sky Carp) in 2017, shared Lizarraga’s excitement.
“We got a great bunch of arms this year, a lot of younger pitchers that we have,” Chavez said. “I think we’re ready to go. We’re going to throw strikes, we’re going to be in the zone, we’re going to strike some people out and hopefully we’re going to win a lot of games this year.”
The TinCaps’ staff was involved in plenty of wins last season, when most of it was with Low-A Lake Elsinore. The Storm went 77-55 and won the California League championship with a rotation that included current TinCaps: Lizarraga (the No. 7 prospect in the Padres’ farm system), right-hander Jairo Iriarte (No. 11), right-hander Garrett Hawkins (No. 19) and left-hander Bodi Rascon.
Iriarte, 21, will get the ball against the Whitecaps tonight. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound righty has a mid-90s fastball, a hard upper-80s changeup and a biting slider. He struck out 109 hitters in 91 1/3 innings last season.
Chavez believes Iriarte and the 19-year-old Lizarraga, who will pitch Friday against the Whitecaps, could form an excellent 1-2 punch atop the rotation.
“They both had really good spring trainings,” Chavez said. “A lot of people don’t know anything about them, but I think they’re going to be huge for us this year. … They’re young and they’re very talented.”
Lizarraga, 19, enjoyed a breakout season last year, going 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 20 games (19 starts), and he took Pitcher of the Year honors in the Padres’ farm system. He was durable, pitching 94 1/3 innings, more than any other 18-year-old in affiliated baseball, and has spent the offseason gaining strength so he can add velocity to what was a low-90s fastball.
“He’s a very hard worker,” Chavez said. “He knows what he wants and he’s got his eye on the prize. He wants to be a major-league pitcher and he’s going to be a major-league pitcher. He’s way ahead of his age.”
The group of Lake Elsinore call-ups – Hawkins, who had a terrific 5.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 starts for Lake Elsinore in 2022, and Rascon got cups of coffee in Fort Wayne at the end of last season – will be reinforced in the Fort Wayne rotation this year by reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Adam Mazur, a former Iowa right-hander who is yet to make his professional debut.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Mazur is the No. 6 prospect in the San Diego system and was a second-round pick in last summer’s MLB Draft. He broke out with Iowa after a couple of pedestrian seasons at South Dakota State and was the Hawkeyes’ highest draft pick since 1990. The right-hander has touched 99 mph with his fastball and complements it with a biting slider.
Nor is Mazur averse to the difficult weather conditions players in the Midwest League face in the first month of the season.
“It’s what I grew up in, I’m used to shoveling fields in April, getting ready for high school games and stuff,” Mazur said. “It’s a little warmer here than what I’m used to, so it’s nice so far.”
The returning member of the six-man rotation is right-hander Ryan Bergert, San Diego’s 24th-ranked prospect. The 6-1, 210-pound former sixth-round pick spent all of last season in Fort Wayne, going 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA in 24 starts in his first full season back from November 2020 Tommy John surgery. Though his overall numbers were less than impressive, he struck out 129 hitters in 103 1/3 innings with his mid-90s fastball and pair of breaking balls.
Now one of the rotation’s relative veterans at 23 years old, the former West Virginia Mountaineer is excited to see some of his younger teammates work and advance through the system.
“I think we should be pretty dominant,” Bergert said. “I’m excited to watch some of the young guys throw. I didn’t get to see them a lot last year, so it should be fun and fun to watch.”