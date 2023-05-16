DETROIT – Michael Lorenzen had a season-high seven strikeouts in six innings, Spencer Torkelson doubled twice and the Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Lorenzen (2-2) gave up five hits and two walks and has allowed just two runs in his last three starts. Will Vest worked two scoreless innings, with three strikeouts, and Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth.
The Pirates seemed confused by Lorenzen’s mix of pitches and he took advantage of their lack of aggression. Lorenzen labored through his start, throwing 99 pitches.
“There were a lot of takes, so I was just able to throw my fastball for a strike down in the zone,” Lorenzen said. “They were spitting on it (taking the pitch) because they assumed it was going to be a changeup. With how I felt, I didn’t think I was going to strike out that many guys.”
Torkelson scored and knocked in another run. Riley Greene had three hits.
Shut out for the second time in three games, Pittsburgh has lost 12 of 14 games while scoring just 22 runs. Luis Ortiz (0-2) allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in three-plus innings.
“We have to continue to have better at-bats,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Right now, we’re just not having consistent at-bats. There’s not one thing you can say that kind of opens it up. It’s just something we have to take upon ourselves to have more consistent and more competitive at-bats.”
ASTROS 7, CUBS 3: In Houston, Yordan Alvarez had two hits and drove in two runs and Chas McCormick added two hits and made a nifty grab in Houston’s win over Chicago.
Justin Steele (6-1) hadn’t given up more than three runs in a game this season before the Astros jumped on him for four runs in the fourth inning for a 5-1 lead.
American
YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 3: In Toronto, Aaron Judge’s tiebreaking, two-run homer broke a large Maple Leaf attached to the front of the Rogers Centre’s restaurant, lifting New York to a contentious win over Toronto after Blue Jays pitcher Domingo Germán was ejected for sticky stuff.
Judge was booed while striking out in his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday, when he hit a pair of solo homers in a 7-4 win.
Germán was ejected after he walked to the mound to start the bottom of the fourth and umpires checked his hands. His ejection, likely to trigger a 10-game suspension, was the fourth since MLB started its crackdown two years ago and the second this season.
WHITE SOX 8, GUARDIANS 3: In Chicago, Luis Robert Jr. homered for the fourth straight game, Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger went deep off Shane Bieber in Chicago’s six-run fifth inning, and the White Sox beat Cleveland.
Lance Lynn allowed three runs – one earned – on seven hits in seven innings. Robert’s solo shot to deep left in the eighth was his AL-leading 12th homer of the season. He became the first White Sox player to homer in four straight games since Matt Davidson in 2017.
Sheets’ three-run shot and Burger’s two-run drive were among six straight hits by the White Sox with two outs in the fifth.