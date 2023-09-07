CHICAGO – Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 on Wednesday for their fourth consecutive win.
Suzuki, Bellinger and Ian Happ each had two hits as Chicago completed a three-game sweep to move a season-high 12 games above .500 at 76-64. The Cubs also moved within 1 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.
Chicago left-hander Jordan Wicks improved to 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his first three major league starts. He allowed two runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.
After making his debut on Aug. 26, Wicks has embraced the high stakes of being in a playoff race early in his career.
“For me, it’s more calming because the only thing I’m focused on is winning the game,” Wicks said. “I could care less what my stats are. My whole goal when I take the mound is, when I come out of the game, I want us to be in the best position possible to win the game. That’s my entire mantra.”
San Francisco dropped back to .500 with its sixth consecutive loss. The Giants (70-70) went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler was adamant his team will bounce back despite its ongoing struggles.
“This is where you keep fighting back,” he said. “The season is 162 games for a reason and there are a lot of teams who have withstood this kind of punishment. There’s a big reward if you’re able to keep getting back up and going back at it the next day so that’s where we are at with it.”
Thairo Estrada, Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt and Paul DeJong each had two hits for San Francisco, which closed out a 1-6 road trip. Alex Wood (5-5) was tagged for five runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Dansby Swanson’s two-out walk in the first loaded the bases for Suzuki, who hit a liner to right to give Chicago a 3-0 lead. Suzuki is batting .342 (38 for 111) with eight homers and 24 RBIs in his last 30 games.
PIRATES 5, BREWERS 4: In Pittsburgh, Rookie Ji Hwan Bae’s first career triple highlighted a seventh-inning rally as Pittsburgh slipped past Milwaukee. Jason Delay reached with one out in the seventh on a line drive off the right foot of Milwaukee reliever Elvis Peguero. The speedy Bae then laced a ball to right-center to put Pittsburgh in front.
American
GUARDIANS 2, TWINS 1: In Cleveland, the Guardians avoided the sweep and finally slowed down Minnesota’s offense. Rookie Gavin Williams and four relievers combined on a two-hitter and Cleveland beat the Twins. Minnesota still leads second-place Cleveland by six games in the AL Central with 22 games left.
Interleague
MARINERS 8, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run and Cal Raleigh added a solo shot during Seattle’s five-run fourth inning and the Mariners ended a three-game losing streak with an win over Cincinnati. Logan Gilbert improved to 4-0 over his last five starts. Rookie Lyon Richardson faced eight batters in the fourth for the loss.