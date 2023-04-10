NEW YORK – The Indiana Fever made the most of the first No. 1 draft pick in franchise history, selecting Aliyah Boston.
The South Carolina star had a stellar college career, leading the Gamecocks to a national championship her junior year and losing only nine games total. She was a three-time Associated Press All-American and also the national player of the year as a junior.
“It’s really special, I’m thankful to God for putting me in this position,” said the 21-year-old Boston, who is from the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Everyone in Indiana, they saw something in me, I’m ready to get there and get to work.”
Six picks after taking Boston, the Fever, who went 5-31 last season, further bolstered their roster with a familiar face for Hoosier State hoops fans, picking former IU guard Grace Berger with the seventh overall selection.
The Fever added former Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell with the first pick of the second (No. 13 overall) round and two picks later the Atlanta Dream chose Michigan’s Leigha Brown, an Auburn native who starred at DeKalb.
The 6-foot-5 Boston is coming off a senior season in which she averaged 13 points, 9.8 rebounds and two blocks per contest while helping South Carolina to a 36-0 start and a third straight Final Four appearance. The Gamecocks saw their undefeated season come to an end in the national semifinals with a loss to Iowa and Boston’s successor as national player of the year, Caitlin Clark.
“Aliyah Boston will have an immediate impact on our franchise on and off the court,” Fever GM Lin Dunn said. “We are very impressed with Aliyah’s post skills as well as her natural leadership skills.”
Berger became the first Hoosier ever picked in the first round and just the fifth to be selected in any round of the draft, joining former IU teammate Ali Patberg, who was a third-round choice of the Fever last year. Berger averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 41% from 3-point range.
Brown, an Indiana All-Star in 2018, is the first northeast Indiana native to be selected in the WNBA Draft since Wawasee’s Shanna Zolman, a second-round pick in 2006 out of Tennessee.
The 6-1 Brown played two seasons at Nebraska and three at Michigan. She averaged 17.5 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting better than 51% from the field as a fifth-year senior.
“(She’s) big guard who’s a great passer and can score from most places on the court, while also doing a little bit of everything else,” ESPN analyst Alexa Philippou wrote. “Her toughness helped Michigan return to relevance and can provide a boost to a WNBA team as well.”
The Journal Gazette’s Dylan Sinn contributed to this report.