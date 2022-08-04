Class of 2023 guard Drayvn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who had been committed to play college basketball at Purdue since December, announced Monday he is decommitting from the Boilermakers and reopening his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Gibbs-Lawhorn is the No. 48 player in the country, per 247 Sports, and the 11th-ranked combo guard. He is a Lafayette native and averaged 21 points as a freshman at McCutcheon before transferring to Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah. He won a national high school championship with Montverde Academy last year as a junior and will be there for his senior campaign.
“All love west lala, won’t ever forget about my hometown,” Gibbs-Lawhorn wrote on Twitter after his decommitment.
The Boilermakers now have just one commitment in the 2023 recruiting class: guard Myles Colvin, son of former Purdue football star Rosevelt Colvin III.
Prior to committing to Purdue, Gibbs-Lawhorn had received significant interest from Indiana, Utah, BYU and others.
Auto racing
Kurt Busch to miss 3rd race
Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45.
Baseball
Brewers option ex-TinCap Lamet
Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after the former TinCap acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Rodriguez, also former TinCaps. Lamet pitched in 13 games for the Padres this season, going 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA.
Basketball
Fever loss streak reaches 15 games
The Atlanta Dream handed the Indiana Fever its 15th straight loss with a 91-81 victory on Wednesday night in Atlanta. NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points for Indiana (5-28). Emma Cannon added a season-high 16 points and rookie Lexie Hull had a season-high 14 points.
UConn star tears ACL, done for year
UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where the junior guard was playing. It was the same knee she injured last year, causing her to miss significant time.
Colleges
Transfer change sent back to panel
A recommendation to change transfer rules for Division I college athletes that included unlimited opportunities to switch schools with immediate eligibility was bounced back to a committee for more research by the NCAA’s D-I Board of Directors on Wednesday. The board did adopt Transformation Committee recommendations that would allow schools to provide more financial benefits to athletes. The proposed changes to transfer rules also included implementing sport-specific windows during an academic year when athletes would be required to enter their names in the transfer portal to be immediately eligible. In football, the first entry window would begin the day after championship selection and last 45 days; the second would be from May 1 to 15.