The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball season ended Saturday when the No. 5 seeded Mastodons fell to No. 4 seed Lewis 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 16-25, 38-36) in a Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association quartefinal round match in Romeoville, Illinois.
After dropping the first two sets, the Mastodons rebounded in sets three and four. Mark Frazier's service put the Mastodons up 5-0 early in set three. Frazier had two aces in the stretch. Behind the serve of Zach Solomon the Mastodons went up 21-10 and coasted from there.
The fourth set had 17 ties scores and four lead changes. Jon Diedrich had 12 kills on 20 attempts. Frazier had eight digs and two blocks including a massive solo block to put the Mastodons up 27-26. The Flyers were up 35-34 when it looked as though the match was over, but head coach Ryan Perrotte challenged a touch at the net and was successful. The Mastodons won the next two points to offer up set point, but Lewis won the next three to win the match.
Diedrich finished with a match-high 19 kills while hitting .375. Frazier had a double-double of 13 kills and 10 digs while adding four aces. Solomon had 33 assists after moving from the right-side pin to setter duties at the beginning of set three. He added five kills, five digs and an ace. Noah Melendez finished his career with an eight-dig performance. Carlos Mercado had nine kills on 11 swings for an .818 hitting percentage off the bench.
Purdue Fort Wayne's season comes to a close at 16-13.
Lewis improves to 17-12 and will move on to play at No. 1 Ball State on Wednesday in the MIVA semifinal.