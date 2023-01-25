For the second time in less than two weeks Purdue Fort Wayne topped in-state Horizon League foe IUPUI, this time 81-75 at the Gates Center on Wednesday.
Deonte Billups scored a career-high 26 points for PFW (14-8, 6-5 Horizon), shooting 7 for 12 from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds.
The Mastodons also got 22 points, six rebounds and three assists from Jarred Godfrey, who ran his career scoring total to 1,958 points, just 107 shy of John Konchar's program record.
PFW went 13 for 34 from beyond the arc while IUPUI was 4 for 18. Anthony Roberts chipped in 12 points for the Mastodons, who won the rebounding battle 43-30, but were out-scored in the paint 42-20.
The game was tied at 40 at halftime, but the Mastodons opened the second half on an 8-0 run, which included a Godfrey 3 and a Roberts dunk to cap the spurt.