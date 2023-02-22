The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team beat McKendree 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20) in Lebanon, Illinois, on Wednesday for its second MIVA win of the season.
It is the Mastodons' third win all-time at McKendree and second in a row.
It was a defensive grinder, as the Mastodons hit .205 and the Bearcats hit .189.
Jon Diedrich led the way with 15 kills for the Mastodons, with Bryce Walker (13) and Mark Frazier (12) right behind. Mark Frazier tied his career-high with four aces. Wilmer Hernandez took over libero duties for the night midway through the match and tied his career-high with 12 digs.
Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 11-4, 2-3 MIVA. McKendree falls to 6-6, 1-4.
The Mastodons return home for a 7 p.m. game Friday against the Lewis Flyers.