A powerful offensive attack helped the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team overwhelm Harvard on Saturday 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-19) at the Gates Center.
The Mastodons (4-1) hit .326 for the match, improving as the match wore on. After a .242 first set, they hit .324 and .440 in the second and third sets. Jon Diedrich led the way for PFW with 20 kills on a .471 hitting percentage while Mark Frazier had 14 kills.
Noah Melendez had six digs to lead the Mastodons' defensive efforts. Frazier and Diedrich had six each. Emmanuel Jurineack had five kills with a .500 hitting rate.