In advance of Saturday’s Franciscan Bowl matchup against No. 10 Marian at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, Saint Francis needed to shore up its preparation and execution in order to halt a two-game losing streak.
The Cougars accomplished that task, riding the momentum of two first-quarter special teams touchdowns to blank Madonna for the second straight year, eclipsing 50 points for the third time this season.
Freshman Nick Nondorf blocked a punt and corralled the ball deep in the Madonna end zone to put the Cougars up 14-0 less than seven minutes into the contest.
“I knew they weren’t blocking me off the edge,” Nondorf said. “I knew I had to get off the ball quick, and the snap wasn’t that great. As soon as I saw the punter look at me, I knew I was going to get the block, then I just had to chase it to the end zone.”
The second score on special teams came when Damon Hunter blocked a Madonna field goal try, and A.J. Moore collected the loose ball. With defenders closing in, Moore pitched the ball to Bailey Parker, who sprinted 96 yards to put the Cougars up 21-0.
“All I saw was open turf and the only one there was the kicker,” Parker said. “I just started hauling and I saw my teammates made a wall. It reminded me of the high school days (at East Noble).”
While Saint Francis enters the Franciscan Bowl at 3-2, including a 1-1 mark in MSFA Mideast League play, just eight points separate the team from a 5-0 start. Still, the record indicates that the Cougars likely need to win out to qualify for the NAIA playoffs – a task Parker simultaneously understands is daunting and knows will require tremendous focus.
“I think we’ve shown some glimpses of being a very good team, and we’ve had the opportunities to become a 5-0 team, but it was self-inflicted wounds,” Parker said. “We’ve taken the time to fix what went wrong the past couple games, and I feel like we’re much improved on both sides of the ball.
“We feel very confident and we know that the next couple opponents are very tough, but we’re preparing very well this week for Marian.”
Notes: Saint Francis has not defeated Marian in Fort Wayne since 2013. … USF received three votes in this week’s NAIA FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll. … After just 6 yards on 17 carries against Siena Heights, the Cougars ran 37 times for 199 yards against Madonna, led by Cameron Peterson’s 107 on 15 carries.