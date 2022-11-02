With Saint Francis seeing quarterback Heath Simmons sidelined with an injury, the evaluation process hastened to determine who would lead the Cougars not just for the rest of this season, but also moving forward. True freshman Garrett Yoon seized his opportunity to secure the position in Saturday’s 44-0 victory over Taylor at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, completing 24 of 38 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
Yoon, who passed for 9,115 yards and 95 scores while going 38-12 as a four-year starter at Lawrenceburg, stressed the importance of maintaining momentum to close out the year as the 4-4 Cougars travel to Michigan for each of their last two games, starting this Saturday in Southfield, Michigan, at Lawrence Tech.
With victories over the Blue Devils and then at Concordia (Mich.) the Cougars, currently 2-3 in MSFA Mideast League, would also secure a winning record in the conference.
“That would be huge for us,” Yoon said. “Coming off a (3-6) season last year, our goal was to turn that around and have a winning season. That would mean a lot to the players and the coaches, and that’ll spring us into good momentum. That’s really important to us.”
And Yoon knows firsthand the importance of learning as a freshman, then applying that knowledge toward success down the line. As a 14-year-old, Yoon took some lumps as Lawrenceburg finished 5-6 before he led the Tigers to three straight sectional championships.
Learning under Simmons during preseason, then the first six weeks of this season, helped Yoon acclimate to the differences between high school and college.
“I got a lot of experience from Heath, and he helped me a lot throughout practices,” Yoon said. “I got some good experience being able to travel and eventually getting ready. They’re looking to stick with me for the rest of the year. It’s a good feeling, and it’s just really exciting. We have a good group of guys and I feel like we can do a lot of good things the next few years.”
But the learning tree at Saint Francis contains many branches. Assigned a locker next to senior running back Cameron Peterson, Yoon acknowledged the influence of the USF starting running back, in addition to a veteran offensive line, his receiving corps and the rest of the quarterbacks.
“(Peterson) was there to have my back through the good and the bad,” Yoon said. “He’s played a really big role as a mentor. All the older guys, they’ve all helped me in this process.
“We’re a pretty tight quarterback room so we’re always rooting for each other. Everyone’s embracing their role and everyone’s still working. Not a lot has changed except for the guy playing during the game. We’re all working for the same goal, and that’s to get a win on Saturday.”