Trevelin Queen scored 27 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 129-108 victory Thursday over the Grand Rapids Gold at Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Queen converted 10 of 14 shots and was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Justin Anderson had 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Mad Ants (2-2), a night after sitting out a 128-126 loss at Memorial Coliseum to the Windy City Bulls because of a non-COVID illness.
Gabe York added 21 points for Fort Wayne. Isaiah Jackson, in his second game down from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, had 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four shot blocks.
Grand Rapids (2-3) was paced by Jack White’s 27 points and Chasson Randle’s 24.
The Mad Ants shot 61.4% from the field. The Gold was at 46.5%.