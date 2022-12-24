After the Rumble in Fort Wayne returned last December following a pandemic-forced cancellation of the event in 2020, promoter Larry Boos appreciated just the opportunity to hold the event once again. This year, armed with a weekend more conducive to fan attendance, Boos can’t help but get excited at the event continuing to grow.
When the 2022 Rumble in Fort Wayne takes to the Memorial Coliseum Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, even the fans will get a hand in determining some winners. Above all, however? Boos loves the unpredictability of the purpose-built one-sixth-mile concrete oval track.
“Every year, we just never know what’s going to happen,” Boos said. “The biggest comment among the drivers is the constant changing of the track conditions. Even though it’s an indoor event, the outside weather can determine the texture of the race track. The anticipation of the unknown is the most exciting thing.”
Fans in attendance will play a part in determining a pair of drivers earning $250 prizes as well. The Beltway, which races 1/64th-scale cars of various classes on a treadmill on Facebook Live, put forth a $250 cash prize for the best appearing midget car, while NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan, Ohio, fronted a $250 prize for the best appearing car in the North Baltimore Custom Cuts winged 600 midget division. Rumble staff and media will select three finalists from among all entrants in both divisions, and the cars receiving the loudest applause will win the cash prizes.
“It creates more incentives for the drivers and gives them something to shoot for,” Boos said. “We’re very pleased to have those sponsors jump on board. It just seems like the popularity of the event is growing, and more and more sponsors are wanting to come on board.”
Racers in competition in the senior champ kart division will also compete for a $2,000 payday courtesy of D-Low Trucking, based in Morris, Illinois. While most kart divisions race with fully exposed drivers, the senior champ karts feature a full cage built into the frame, which makes them top-heavy and provides a unique effect on their handling.
Senior champ, eight classes of go-karts, six classes of Baker Racing Engine quarter midgets, full-sized midgets, winged 600 midgets and non-winged 600 midgets will participate in full racing programs both days, with racers getting the chance to practice on the oval Thursday.
As Boos explained, that’s in addition to some of the drivers competing throughout the weekend.
Kyle Hamilton, who announced his retirement from racing in June 2020, makes his return to the sport at the Rumble. Derek Losh, who won 23 features just this year in his UMP modified vehicle, will compete for the first time in a midget racer.
And that’s to say nothing of former Indy Racing League and NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart, who counts a Rumble-record 12 victories among his credits in the event, as well as Russ Gamester, a five-time winner at the Rumble, who will also compete.
“With (Stewart) getting more involved in drag racing, you have to wonder when he’ll be competing in his last Rumble,” Boos said. “He always says this is his most fun week of the year, but you never know if this will be his last one.”
Compared with the 2021 event, which took place the weekend before Christmas, Boos expressed nothing but happiness at the opportunity to ring in 2023 with the Rumble taking place the final two days of the year.
With all school-aged children out for the holiday break and many enjoying a long weekend headed into Jan. 1, the schedule works out perfectly to draw a large crowd.
“I think the interest is a lot higher,” Boos said. “Everyone can come out and get together, and also celebrate the new year coming in. (The date) has been really good for us, and all the cards are falling together for this one.”