LONG POND, Pa. – Noah Gragson kept a hard-charging Ty Gibbs at bay down the stretch and held on to win his third Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday night at Pocono Raceway.
Gragson also won at Phoenix and Talladega and he took JR Motorsports to victory lane for the second straight weekend. Justin Allgaier won last week at New Hampshire.
Gragson, linked to the vacant ride next season at Petty GMS Motorsports, bumped doors with Gibbs on the last lap and raced at the bottom of the track to pick up the win. Better yet, Gragson and Gibbs raced side-by-side for a clean, thrilling end in the wake of a feud that started last month at Portland International Raceway. Gragson vowed payback after Gibbs dumped him during the race.
No hard feelings at Pocono. Just great racing.
“That was probably the best I’ve ever driven there,” Gragson said. “I’m working my (rear) off to keep the 54 back there. With 15 to go, I didn’t think we could hold him off. I’m exhausted.”
Gragson, who celebrated by climbing the fence, will make his eighth Cup start of the season today.
Gibbs said he was determined over the final few miles to keep the race and blamed himself for making mistakes that cost him the win driving for his grandfather, Joe Gibbs.
“I just didn’t put it together,” the 19-year-old Gibbs said.
Josh Berry was third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Sheldon Creed fifth. Chevrolet put eight drivers in the top 10, with Gibbs and Toyota and 10th-place finisher Cole Custer in Ford the outliers.
The red flag was thrown late in the race after a scary wreck that turned Jeb Burton’s No. 27 Chevrolet upside down and it skidded down the track. The 29-year-old Burton, his car launched in the air and slammed on the hood, walked away unscathed.
“Man, that was not good,” Burton said.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: The three drivers that will start sixth, seventh and eighth in the Cup Series race today at Pocono Raceway are as intriguing to watch as the ones leading the field to green.
Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex Jr. are all winless. Blaney and Truex are hanging on to playoff spots by mere points – not victories – and there are only six races left until the playoff field is set.
“This is the year you finally have to win to make the playoffs,” said Almirola, of Stewart-Haas Racing.
There are 14 drivers already in with six races remaining before the 16-driver field is set. Blaney is 105 points above the cut line and Truex is 68 points above the line. Harvick is the first one out at 68 points behind the cut line.
“Points always matter,” Harvick said.
Starting position, not so much, especially at the 2½-mile track in a 400-mile Cup Series race. Harvick should hope not, at least: The SHR driver starts 26th in the No. 4 Ford.
Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at 169.991 mph Saturday and is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson start third and fourth. Chris Buescher, whose only career Cup win was at Pocono in 2016, starts fifth.
Hamlin won his 36th career pole.
NASCAR Truck Series: Zane Smith clinched the regular-season Truck Series championship and Chandler Smith took the checkered flag Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
Chandler Smith won his second race of the season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and is one of only two drivers in the playoff field with multiple wins this season. He led 49 of 60 laps on the 2½-mile tri-oval.
The run to the championship opens Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park.
FORMULA one: Charles Leclerc used help from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. to beat Formula One leader Max Verstappen and take pole position for the French Grand Prix, his seventh pole of the season.
Sainz had nothing at stake since he was starting from the back of the grid after multiple engine-part changes, so Ferrari used him to give Leclerc a tow.
Leclerc was up by just 0.008 second from Verstappen after his first run. Leclerc beat his own leading time on the second run and finished 0.3 ahead of Verstappen and 0.46 clear of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.