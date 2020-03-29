Penske is willing to wait

Roger Penske, at 83 and considered high risk for the coronavirus as a 2017 kidney transplant recipient, still makes the daily three-minute commute to his Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, office.

He works 12 or more hours a day from his conference room at Penske Corp., which has a skeleton crew practicing social distancing. Penske has 60,000 employees across the world in an organization in constant flux because of the COVID-19 crisis.

That would be enough for the leader of any corporation, but this pandemic is marring his debut as owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series. His cloak-and-dagger purchase was done in six weeks last year, the sale completed in January, and the most important thing to Penske since taking over was gearing up for his first chance to host “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The Indianapolis 500 won't be run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946 after Penske on Thursday postponed one of America's crown jewel sporting events until Aug. 23. “I took the road that gave us the longest distance, five months,” he said. “If this thing isn't over in five months, we've got bigger problems.”

It's a rotten way to usher in a new era at both Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar, the little series that can and wants to but just can't reach the next level. But now it has Penske, the American industrialist who turned his racing hobby into a mighty empire. He agreed last fall to become just the fourth owner of national landmark Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a deal with the Hulman-George family, which had controlled American open-wheel racing since Tony Hulman bought the dilapidated speedway on the corner of 16th Street and Georgetown Avenue in 1945 at the end of World War II.

Indy was Penske's personal playground long before Tony George offered him a chance to bid on property everyone believed impossible to pry from the Hulman-George group. His Team Penske drivers won the Indy 500 a record 18 times, and the speedway suites and hospitality areas for decades have been the backdrop for Penske to celebrate his partners and employees.

The Captain was the perfect man to give the speedway a good cleaning and take the Indy 500 to even greater prestige in the sporting landscape. And the IndyCar Series got the right guy to help its push for relevance. Then came the pandemic, which first put the start of the season on hold and now has delayed the iconic 500.

“It's a shame Roger has to go through this in his first year of owning Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said four-time 500 winner A.J. Foyt, also a team owner, “but you couldn't have a better man in charge.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Penske insisted his commitment remains steadfast to the speedway and the IndyCar Series as the world waits for the pandemic to end.

“This was a commitment we made not for one year; it's a lifelong commitment for our family and the company and all of our people,” Penske said. “The disappointment certainly is there. But you know, I've looked at it as an opportunity to show people that we're still committed to the sport. We want to rally the team, let them know we are supporting them.”

Penske had his heart set on opening the speedway gates in May to a glistening property he intends to make as pristine and revered as Augusta National. He's put so much personal effort into pumping up the Indy 500 – from dumping an additional $2 million into the purse to push it to a record $15 million to upgrading the decrepit bathrooms and adding hand dryers – that giving up Memorial Day weekend and Indianapolis' celebration of the national holiday was not easy.

So why not wait a little longer and see if the country opens up, just in case the race that draws crowds in excess of 300,000 could happen?

“You have to make a decision, you just have to, with the number of people involved,” Penske said. “If we wait all the way until May to make these decisions, and you make a last-minute decision, now you don't have a television partner because you don't know what the Olympics are doing. Then the Olympics opened up, so I said, 'Look, I want those dates.'”