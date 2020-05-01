Speedway gives fans ticket to the past

The usual rules of engagement don't apply to Donald Davidson.

He's an Englishman who became enthralled as a young man by an auto race an ocean away – the Indianapolis 500 – and found his way there in 1964. He was 21 years old, and he never really left.

All these years later he's the official historian for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a position unique in motorsports. Also unique, speaking of rules of engagement, is how strangers tend to introduce themselves.

They don't say “Hi, Donald, my name is ... ” They say “Hi, Donald, I've been coming here since (fill in the year.)”

“I don't know how many people come up to me and say 'This is my 27th year,' or something like that,” Donaldson said recently. “I don't know of any other sporting event where that's the case. I've always thought that if you went into the grandstands and talked to people that 20 years would be about average (for coming to the race.)”

Which is exactly the audience the Speedway figures will be most interested in the IMS Digital Archive.

With the 2020 race rescheduled to Aug. 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time since 1945 the Speedway will been quiet in the month of May. So to make it up for it, the Speedway has opened its 111-year digital archive for fans around the world to access, either as a learning tool or simply as a vehicle for reminiscing.

Every Tuesday for 13 weeks, the Speedway will release its expansive digital content in a decade-by-decade format. Among the highlights of the first two installments, covering the birth of the Speedway in 1909 and the teens, are vintage shots from the Speedway's extensive photo archive, a 3½-minute newsreel containing rare footage of the first 500 in 1911, and a graphic of the original plans for the track, which was initially envisioned by founders Carl Fisher, James Allison, Arthur Newby and Frank Wheeler as a massive five-mile road-course/oval hybrid.

There's also a feature called Digital Donald, in which Davidson, through articles and audio sound bites, gets to do what he loves best: Sift through the virtually endless trove of stories that breathe life into motorsports' most historic site.

“Just the thinking was, everybody's starving for content,” Davidson says. “So it's a great idea. I'm not saying they weren't going to do this anyway, but it seems the time is right. If you watch TV right now, it's the Masters from 1999 or Game 6 of the 1981 World Series, and they're just starving for content.

“I would say it would be for people who maybe only had a very casual knowledge to learn some stuff maybe, or, more likely, I think a lot of the people who would spend any time with this would probably already know a lot and they'd want to reminisce. (They're) looking at it like, 'Yep, yep, I remember that, remember that, I've been there.' Something like that.” To access the archive, go to IMS.com/DigitalArchive.