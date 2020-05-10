NASCAR team started by city man wins '70 title

One of the great overlooked stories in Fort Wayne sports history happened on Nov. 15, 1970, as K&K Insurance driver Bobby Isaac finished seventh in the American 500 to clinch the NASCAR Grand National Series season championship. Today a locally affiliated driver winning the Sprint Cup championship would be remarkable news, but in 1970 very few Fort Wayne residents followed NASCAR.

K&K Insurance was named for Nord and Theodora (Teddi) Krauskopf and became the leading provider of specialty insurance programs for sports, leisure and entertainment risks. The company was founded in 1952 at 3015 Bowser Ave., the Krauskopfs' home. The office was the kitchen table.

A roofing contractor and local racer, Nord Krauskopf competed at South Anthony Speedway and Fort Wayne Speedway. There was no insurance for drivers, so he would collect $1 from racers for a benevolent fund in case someone got hurt. After a few crashes, the fund was quickly depleted.

Besides selling insurance to race tracks, Nord Krauskopf decided to run a NASCAR team in 1966 with a five-year plan to win the championship, and thus the car number was 71.

With Gordon Johncock driving, the team struggled through the first two seasons, but because so many NASCAR races were run on short tracks Isaac, a short-track specialist, was hired to drive. Isaac won three races in 1968 and finished second in the points standings. He won 17 races in 1969 to finish sixth, winning 20 pole positions, still the NASCAR record.

In 1970, Isaac switched to a Dodge Charger for the short tracks and a Dodge Daytona for the super-speedways. Isaac and James Hylton traded the points lead until Isaac put together a streak of 13 races with top-6 finishes to blast past everyone. Isaac clinched the title with one race to go on the schedule, finishing 22 points ahead of Bobby Allison for the closest margin in NASCAR's then-22 year history.

In 1970, NASCAR was strictly a Southern sport. Nord Krauskopf used to call his son-in-law in Charlotte, N.C., before the races began, and the phone would be placed next to the radio so he could listen.

In 1971, Isaac and the car set 28 world and national land speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

In November, Isaac won the pole with a speed 214.104 at Talladega to set a world closed-course record that lasted until 1983.

Isaac won 37 races in NASCAR's top series during his career, including 11 in his championship season, and started from the pole position 49 times.

After having such drivers as Buddy Baker, Bobby Unser, Neil Bonnett, Dave Marcis, Bobby Allison and Johncock, K&K left the NASCAR circuit in 1977, the same year Isaac died from a heart attack after a race. Nord retired from the business in 1979 before he died in 1986.

Teddi died in 2005.

Isaac was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January 2016.