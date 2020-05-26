The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, May 26, 2020 1:00 am

    Keselowski adds 600 to his résumé

    Needed OT to best Johnson

    JENNA FRYER | Associated Press

    CONCORD, N.C. – Brad Keselowski has won the Southern 500, the Bristol night race and the Brickyard 400. Early Monday, he crossed the Coca-Cola 600 off his checklist of crown jewel victories.

    Chase Elliott lost two races in four days, both in heartbreaking fashion.

    Jimmie Johnson had a shot at snapping his three-year losing streak but instead it was extended to 102 consecutive races when Keselowski beat him in overtime early Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Then Johnson's car failed inspection and his runner-up finish was thrown out by NASCAR.

    All that action was over the final seven laps of the longest race in NASCAR history.

    Elliott was cruising toward victory with two laps remaining in the 600 when a caution sent the race to overtime. The five additional laps – an additional 7.5 miles – pushed the longest event on the NASCAR calendar into a true Memorial Day finale.

    A rewind of what happened at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

    Elliott's bad breaks

    Elliott was trying to win at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday night when he was wrecked by Kyle Busch in what turned out to be the final lap of racing in a rain-shortened event. He showed his displeasure by flipping Busch the bird.

    His Hendrick Motorsports team bounced back with a competitive Chevrolet in the 600 that Elliott drove to the front late in the race. Half a lap before he took the white flag that would have cemented his victory, teammate William Byron caused a caution that torpedoed the finish.

    Elliott was the first car to head to pit road, where he got four tires. Keselowski was the first of eight cars to stay on track. Elliott couldn't get through traffic fast enough in the two-lap overtime finish and was the third car across the finish line. He was bumped to second after teammate Johnson was disqualified, but Elliott was just as bitter after the 600 as he was at Darlington.

    “We were a lap and a half away from winning the Coca-Cola 600,” a brusque Elliott said after the race. “Just try again. That's all you can do. I mean, there is really no other option. I can't rewind time. There's no other choice.”

    Keselowski shows his worth

    A Daytona 500 victory is the only crown jewel race Keselowski is missing on his résumé. He won the first Cup title for Roger Penske, the first NASCAR races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Penske, and, as the team owner noted Monday, “kept my streak going” of Memorial Day weekend victories.

    Will Power and Simon Pagenaud won back-to-back Indianapolis 500s the last two years and Keselowski's win at the 600 – the only event run on motorsports' most celebrated single day of racing – indeed gave Penske the coveted victory. The Pagenaud win in a contract year earned the driver an extension, but it remains to be seen what happens to Keselowski.

    “We are in discussions,” Penske told The Associated Press on Monday. “COVID-19 has not allowed us to get together.”

    Keselowski is the only former series champion in the free agent pool, and the Coca-Cola 600 was the 31st win of his career – tied for 26th on the all-time list. And, Kyle Larson's desirability was hurt when he was fired by Chip Ganassi for using a racial slur. 

    Hamlin crew chief suspended

    NASCAR suspended three crew members for Denny Hamlin's team because a piece of tungsten fell off his car on the pace lap before the race.

    The NASCAR rule book states if the tungsten is separated at any point it is an automatic four-race suspension for the crew chief, car chief and engineer.

    Chris Gabehart, the crew chief, was suspended along with car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons.

    Coca-Cola 600

    Sunday

    At Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Concord, N.C.

    Lap length: 1.5 miles

    (Post position in parentheses)

    1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 405

    2. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 405

    3. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 405

    4. (26) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 405

    5. (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 405

    6. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 405

    7. (8) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 405

    8. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 405

    9. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 405

    10. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 405

    11. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 405

    12. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 405

    13. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 405

    14. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 405

    15. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 405

    16. (40) Aric Almirola, Ford, 405

    17. (25) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 405

    18. (33) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 405

    19. (27) Michael McDowell, Ford, 405

    20. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 405

    21. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, 404

    22. (21) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 403

    23. (29) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 403

    24. (24) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 403

    25. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 402

    26. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 401

    27. (4) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 401

    28. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 400

    29. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 399

    30. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 398

    31. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 398

    32. (31) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 397

    33. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 393

    34. (38) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 391

    35. (32) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 390

    36. (30) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 390

    37. (39) Joey Gase(i), Ford, 385

    38. (34) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, DVP, 251

    39. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, vibration, 164

    40. (20) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 96

    Race statistics

    Average speed of race winner: 135.042 mph

    Time of race: 4 hrs, 29 min., 55 secs; margin of victory: .293 seconds

    Caution flags: 8 for 52 laps

    Lead changes: 20 among 11 drivers

    Lap leaders: K. Busch 1-54; A. Bowman 55-159; J. Johnson 160-162; J. Nemechek 163; R. Preece 164; R. Stenhouse Jr. 165; A. Bowman 166-223; M. Truex Jr. 224-255; B. Keselowski 256-262; M. Truex Jr. 263-277; J. Logano 278-302; A. Bowman 303; M. DiBenedetto 304-306; J. Logano 307; M. Truex Jr. 308; M. DiBenedetto 309-311; M. Truex Jr. 312-350; J. Johnson 351-353; B. Keselowski 354-362; C. Elliott 363-400; B. Keselowski 401-405

    Leaders summary (driver, times lead, laps led): Alex Bowman 3 times for 164 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 4 times for 87 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 54 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 38 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 26 laps; Brad Keselowski 3 times for 21 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 6 laps; Jimmie Johnson 2 times for 6 laps; Ryan Preece 1 time for 1 lap; John Hunter Nemechek 1 time for 1 lap; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 1 lap

