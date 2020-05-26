Kyle Busch claims 97th Xfinity win

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Busch passed Austin Cindric on the final lap in overtime to win his 97th career Xfinity Series race in dramatic fashion Monday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After a crash involving several cars sent the race into overtime, Cindric passed Busch on a restart starting at the inside lane of the front row. But Busch battled back, passing Cindric on the last lap to earn his 18th win at Charlotte Motor Speedway across NASCAR's top three series – the most of any driver.

“I thought choosing the outside was the right way but obviously it wasn't. I don't know,” Busch said. “Those guys put up a whale of a fight tonight on restarts. I guess I'm not good at it anymore.”

Cindric thought he had Busch beat.

“To almost beat one of the best in the business on worse tires, I never lifted, I never lifted until I knew I was done,” Cindric said. “I wanted to win so bad.”

Busch has 210 career victories across NASCAR's top three series.

Daniel Hemric edged Cindric for second. Cindric finished third followed by Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

Busch was assessed a speeding penalty on pit row with 38 laps to go, dropping him to 10th place. He battled back through the field with the help of a series of strong restarts on cautions in the final 30 laps.

– Associated Press