Rain gives drivers break

CONCORD, N.C. – Rain washed out the Cup Series race Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway – a slight break for NASCAR teams taxed by a grueling return to racing.

The race was rescheduled for today at 7 p.m., which in turn forced NASCAR to move the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The turnaround time is too difficult for broadcast partner Fox Sports to leave Charlotte and quickly rebuild its setup in Tennessee under social distancing guidelines.

The Xfinity Series race will instead be run Monday night, a day after the Cup Series.

NASCAR's first wave of races in its comeback totaled seven national events over 11 days. The second consecutive Wednesday night race would have been the fourth for the elite Cup Series since May 17. That span included Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600, which went to 607.5 miles in overtime and was the longest event in NASCAR history.

The rain allowed for an additional day of rest to the drivers, particularly Kyle Busch and Timmy Hill, who entered all seven of the first set of races.

The starting order for the second Cup race at Charlotte this week was set based on the finishing order of the Coca-Cola 600 but with an inversion. Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will start from the pole, while Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 20th.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will start last because his car was disqualified in post-race inspection after he finished second.

Formula 1 sets spending cap

Formula One teams will be limited to spending $145 million next season and even less in following years, after motorsport's governing body approved a budget cap.

FIA said in a statement that the cap will be scaled down to $140 million in 2022 and $135 million for 2023-2025, based on a 21-race season. It excludes driver salaries and engine costs.

“Formula 1 wins today. This is a crucially important moment for our sport,” said McLaren team chief executive Zak Brown, who had pushed for a lower cap. “F1 has been financially unsustainable for some time, and inaction would have risked the future of F1 and its participants.”

F1's finances have taken a significant hit with the first 10 races of the season either canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures released by F1 owner Liberty Media this month showed first-quarter revenue of $39 million compared to $246 million for the same period last year. F1 had debts of $2.9 billion, offset by producing extra liquidity through internal transactions.

The smaller teams especially face an uncertain future, leading to discussions about reducing the budget cap.

A cap of $175 million was already agreed last year but several teams wanted it lowered again. Ferrari argued against it, but McLaren wanted it pushed as low as $100 million.

F1 is hoping to start the season with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in early July, followed by two at the British GP.

F1 chairman Chase Carey said he hoped 15-18 of the 22 races this season can still be held.