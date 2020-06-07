Dixon gets Texas win in return of IndyCar

FORT WORTH, Texas – IndyCar packed every bit of its delayed season-opening event into one long, hot day in Texas without any fans in the stands. Scott Dixon was the fastest for most of the day at a place he knows well.

Dixon, a five-time IndyCar champion, took the checkered flag at dusk Saturday for his fourth win at the 11/2-mile, high-banked oval, where drivers had also practiced and qualified earlier in the day. The 39-year-old New Zealander raced to his 47th career victory and matched A.J. Foyt's record of 18 seasons with a win.

After a restart with three laps left following a caution when his young teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed, Dixon sped away in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Honda for a 4.4-second victory over Simon Pagenaud.

Defending IndyCar champion and polesitter Josef Newgarden finished third behind Pagenaud, his teammate at Team Penske.

Nearly three months after the start of the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar finally got on the track for what would usually be the midpoint race of its season.

The massive grandstands that can seat well more than 100,000 people were empty, and not because of extreme heat – temperatures in the mid-90s with a heat index around 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout practice, qualifying and even much of the race.

No spectators were allowed, as will also be the case for the next race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4.

Gov. Greg Abbott rode in the pace car for the first professional sporting event in Texas since sports shut down nationwide because of the coronavirus. The only at-track spectators were the people watching from their condos in the building overlooking Turn 2.