NASCAR bans Confederate flags

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues Wednesday, formally severing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism while later in the day Martin Truex Jr. raced to victory.

The move to ban the Confederate flag comes amid social unrest around the globe following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis while being detained by police. Protests have roiled the nation for days and Confederate monuments are being taken down across the South – the traditional fan base for NASCAR.

The issue was pushed to the fore this week as Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone black driver, called for the banishment of the Confederate flag and said there was “no place” for them in the sport. At long last, NASCAR obliged.

“It's been a stressful couple of weeks,” Wallace said on FS1. “This is no doubt the biggest race of my career tonight. I'm excited about tonight. There's a lot of emotions on the race track.”

Wallace wore a black “I Can't Breathe” T-shirt but did not kneel during the national anthem Wednesday night. His Chevy had “Compassion, Love, Understanding” emblazoned on the hood. He finished 11th.

The move was announced before the race at Martinsville Speedway where Wallace, an Alabama native, was driving Richard Petty Motorsports' No. 43 Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme. Wallace was praised for his stance on Twitter from several athletes, including NBA star LeBron James, and for using the scheme in the race.

Truex Jr. cruised down the stretch and won his first NASCAR Cup race of the season. Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has been one of NASCAR's biggest winners over the last three years, but failed to find victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing over the first 10 races of this season.

Truex won the Martinsville grandfather clock on the paperclip-shaped track at just 0.526 miles. He won for the first time with new crew chief Jason Small.

“I knew we were going to get one soon,” Truex said. “Hopefully we can get on a roll.”

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, who has two wins this season, and Joey Logano made it a 2-3-4 finish for Team Penske.

Confederate flags have been a familiar sight at NASCAR races over its 72-year history, dotting the infield atop RVs or being waved by fans in the grandstands, though the stock car series with its roots in moonshine running has in recent years taken cautious steps to sever the connection.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

NASCAR said it would have no additional comment.

Wallace made some new NASCAR fans – for a night, at least – out of other athletes. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara replied to NASCAR's statement with a tweet asking “when the next race??” with a popcorn emoji.

Former NFL safety Bernard Pollard Jr., a South Side graduate, joined in on the social media action and had a question on cautions answered on the FS1 broadcast.

But NASCAR's decision angered a contingent of flag loyalists, who stewed on social media. NASCAR helmet artist Jason Beam, who paints designs for some of the sports biggest stars, was among the loudest critics. He unleashed a string of tweets blasting the move, writing “You can't erase history by picking and choosing what parts you want to keep and don't won't to keep.”

Martinsville capped a stretch of seven straight Cup races since it resumed without fans at the track. That streak ends Sunday when 1,000 Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, are allowed to attend the Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway as honorary guests and view the race from the grandstands.