Lack of fans diminishes Pocono's big weekend

LONG POND, Pa. – The billboard at the entrance to Pocono Raceway has photos of Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch and “First-Ever NASCAR Doubleheader” in bold letters.

The kicker comes at the bottom of the sign: “Kids Free.”

A grand gesture – and a needless one.

Keep the kids at home. Their parents, too. Yes, even you Charlize Theron. After allowing a small number of fans into races in Florida and Alabama, none will be allowed at this weekend's races at Pocono.

The absence stings a bit more this season for a track that first staged a Cup race in 1974.

Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill, with one race today, one Sunday, and the second race comes with a twist.

The field for Sunday's race will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1.

The tri-oval track has suffered its knocks through the years, and enthusiasm among drivers – and fans expected to bring their wallets and pack the infield for a Pocono Party unlike anyone could remember – was through the roof.

Joey Logano, the defending Cup champion, noted at this year's Daytona 500 how Pocono had a distinct feel.

“Pocono used to just be a race in Pocono. It wasn't a big deal,” he said. “Now it's an event. There are two races in one weekend, and that's a cool way of turning it into a big event.”

Not anymore. The big news at the track Friday – certainly not in the sport where Bubba Wallace continues to dominate national headlines – was the opening of the regenerative organic farm Pocono Organics.

Joe Gibbs Racing has drivers who have won the last five races at Pocono (though Martin Truex Jr.'s 2018 win came with Furniture Row Racing) and Denny Hamlin won his fifth Cup race at the track last season. Kyle Busch and Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick are 5-1 favorites today.

“I don't have more to learn there and maybe some of the newer drivers will make the bigger strides from one race to the next,” Hamlin said.

Today's race is set for 325 miles and Sunday goes off at 350 miles, sliced from the traditional 400.

It will be a busy weekend: After an ARCA race Friday, the Truck Series and Cup race were set for today and the Xfinity Series was scheduled Sunday ahead of the second Cup race.