Pastor pushes NASCAR

As the Rev. Greg Drumwright watched members of his ministry crowd the fence at Talladega Superspeedway to cheer for Black driver Bubba Wallace, he realized his first NASCAR race was the start of his immersion into stock car racing.

Less than three weeks later, Drumwright has a seat at NASCAR's leadership table and said he is ready to disrupt the industry's social hierarchy and get more Blacks involved, from the board room to the grandstands to the track.

“We want to see that the call for diversification and true equity in the sport extends beyond the banning of the Confederate flag,” Drumwright said. “It extends into partnering with the minority community, specifically the millennial minority community. These are the organizers, these are the demonstrators, these are the collegiates that could be majoring and accepting internships. We know that those opportunities exist. But they don't exist in large numbers. We want to see that NASCAR is true to the message that they're saying, that this is a new day in NASCAR and they understand what it means to the African-American community.”

NASCAR seems willing to listen.

Drumwright, a senior minister at the Citadel of Praise Church and Campus Ministries in Greensboro, North Carolina, met with two NASCAR officials for what he hoped was a serious discussion about the industry's push for racial diversity.

“We are concerned about the commitment that's been stated to furthering this dialogue and this call from the social justice community for change,” Drumwright said after the meeting.

In a statement, NASCAR said “we had a good conversation with Rev. Drumwright this afternoon. We share the same goal, and that is advancing diversity in our sport in an impactful way.”

NASCAR has been swept up in the reckoning over the nation's racist past. Wallace – the lone Black driver in the Cup Series – helped prod NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag just a few weeks ago.

Wallace, 26, emerged as social activist but two weeks later a member of his race team found a garage door pulldown rope fashioned as a noose in their garage at Talladega.

Drumwright, 40, had finished protesting in Atlanta with members of his Greensboro-based coalition, “Justice for the Next Generation,” when he got word of the noose. He organized a call with members of his coalition that included a Black pit crew member at the track, Keiston France, a collegiate tennis player who joined NASCAR as part of its Drive for Diversity pit crew development program.

“I said, 'Son, should we come, or should we stay home?' He said, 'We need you,'” Drumwright told The Associated Press. “The only concern was, will we be safe? We all came to a unanimous decision that we needed to be in Talladega.”

They got to their seats late and missed one of the most poignant and important moments in memory when NASCAR stood and marched together in solidarity with Wallace.

“We were there to stand with Bubba but what we learned through the media coverage is that it seems as if we're standing with NASCAR,” Drumwright said. “NASCAR got the video and photo opportunities to show that were African-Americans in the stands that are willing to support Bubba and we want to know that NASCAR is going to support us.”