Harvick, Hamlin headline race day

INDIANAPOLIS – NASCAR's extravagant weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – where the back-and-forth battle between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin should continue – was rocked by its first driver testing positive for the coronavirus.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 as he quarantines after the Friday test result. He was asymptomatic but wife Chani had tested positive, so Johnson had himself checked.

Johnson said he was disappointed and worried about the emotional impact of the positive tests on his young children.

He still plans to step away from full-time racing after the season, though not away from the sport.

“Clearly I have this interest in Indy cars, sports cars, and in many other forms of racing, so I assume that's helping me deal with this and not feel like, you know, I'm having some things taken away from me,” he said Saturday.

NASCAR was one of the first sports to resume competition after the sports shutdown and Sunday will be its 12th Cup race since the May return. Drivers are told to isolate at the race track, limit interaction with their crews and wear masks.

The entire industry stood shoulder-to-shoulder two weeks ago in support of driver Bubba Wallace, and Johnson was front and center and even hugged Wallace after the national anthem at Talladega.

Johnson had hoped to tie Jeff Gordon and Michael Schumacher as the only drivers with five victories at Indianapolis. Instead, Justin Allgaier will drive the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet.

Harvick, meanwhile, will attempt to win a second consecutive Brickyard and a win on Indy's oval would tie NASCAR's points leader with Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner, at four victories each. The duo has combined for seven wins in 15 Cup races, including four of the last six and consecutive 1-2 finishes last weekend at Pocono. It's a championship battle in the making and could be a key element in one of NASCAR's crown jewel events.

“We're winning races, doing the things we need to do right now, running up front,” said Harvick, a two-time Brickyard winner. “When you look at the win column, as long as you're winning races, that's what it takes to win championships.”

NASCAR raced at Daytona International Speedway on the July Fourth holiday weekend starting in 1959 but moved it to Indianapolis this year as one of the biggest shakeups to the original 2020 schedule.

Hamlin is 0 for 14 at the Brickyard, but he has seven finishes of sixth or better. He feels good about his chances Sunday.

“I would say specifically the last 10 to 11 (races), we've been exceptional, really since coming back from the break that we had,” Hamlin said. “My team is really strong.”

And then there is Brad Keselowski, the first Team Penske driver to give the boss a Cup Series win at his favorite race track. Roger Penske has 18 victories in the Indianapolis 500.

Keselowski has won two Cup races and scored eight top-10 finishes since racing returned in May and he is jockeying for a contract extension from Penske.

“My confidence level right now is very, very high that we can be a contender for the entire season and continue to build and get stronger,” he said. “We're starting to show a lot of speed. I don't think we've reached our full potential.”