Andretti turns fastest lap of day

INDIANAPOLIS – Honda claimed a clear edge over Chevrolet in speed on Fast Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Marco Andretti topped 233 mph in the final practice before qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Andretti jumped to the top of the speed chart by logging a lap at 233.491 mph. It was the fastest lap in a practice – which is considered unofficial – since Sebastien Bourdais went 233.116 mph in 2017.

He was one of nine Honda drivers to crack the top-10 in speed after IndyCar allowed a turbocharger boost of about 700 horsepower to prepare for qualifying today and Sunday.

Track temperatures and heat both factored into how cars performed Friday with the fastest speeds posted early in the day.

So it was just Andretti's bad luck when he drew the 28th spot for qualifying today, ensuring he'll make his attempt during the hottest part of the day.

He didn't seem concerned, though, because he was able to turn consistent laps during the later part of Friday practice.

“In the middle of the day, the heat of the day, we put together a really solid four laps,” Andretti said. “That is the heat of the day, right? That's the positive to take, that if it is going to be hot, we already did that.”

The Chevrolet teams showed very little in terms of speed but insist the cars handle well in traffic and should be find for the Aug. 23 race.

Team Penske struggled with speed throughout the day, and it was Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing with the fastest lap of the brand.

Daly was second on the day behind Andretti, the only Chevrolet to crack the top 10, and it wasn't until the very end of the session that Roger Penske's cars began to see improvement.

“Look, we're just not fast. Simply,” 2018 winner Will Power said at one point. “We're just not going to be able to challenge Honda.”

Power later jumped to 11th on the speed chart, but more important, he drew the 10th spot for qualifying.

“If you drew in the first top 10, you're in pretty good shape,” he said. “Especially for us who are just trying to crack into the top nine, an early draw, getting 10th, I was really happy about that.”

Minutes after completing the practice, Graham Rahal and his two teammates with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing all wound up picking top 10 spots in today's qualifying line.

Rahal will be the first driver to make a four-lap qualifying run. Takuma Sato, the 2017 Indy winner, is second and the team's third driver, Spencer Pigot, goes seventh.

The fastest nine today advance to a shootout Sunday that sets the first three rows for the Aug. 23 race.

The four-car Penske operation was one of the last teams to pit lane when the track opened Friday and nearly two hours passed before their drivers tested the added horsepower.

It took just handful of laps for Team Penske to determine it had a problem.

Reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden went back to the garage and his teammates followed. The contingent of Power, Newgarden, three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and defending race winner Simon Pagenaud all needed adjustments to handle their cars at increased speeds.

Pagenaud felt the high track surface temperature of 130 degrees and clear, sunny day did not suit the qualifying setup on the Penske cars.

“It is very difficult at these speeds to control the race car,” Pagenaud said.

Andretti was the only driver to top 233 mph, but teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe, Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta and Zach Veach all topped 231.

“It is crazy jumping in with that boost,” Hinchcliffe said. “Going 231 around Indianapolis? Man, this is fun.”

The speed record at Indianapolis Motor Speedway belongs to Arie Luyendyk, who went 239.260 mph for an unofficial mark during practice on May 10, 1996.

Two days later, he turned a lap at 237.498 mph in qualifying.