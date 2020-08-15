Retooled Daytona course to test NASCAR drivers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Unpredictability is as much a part of racing at Daytona International Speedway as bumping, drafting and the Big One.

The high-banked oval routinely delivers wild rides, harrowing wrecks and dramatic finishes. Drivers expect the unexpected. It's part of the lore and lure of NASCAR's hometown track.

It's about to rise to another level.

NASCAR takes to the retooled road course at Daytona this weekend for what surely will be a unique – unprecedented, really – experience for dozens of drivers who have only raced it online.

No practice. No qualifying. Just climb through the window and go – as fast as you can through a tricky layout with unknowns all around. No biggie.

The Xfinity Series race is today, followed a day later by the Truck Series and the Cup Series.

“It's going to be something to watch,” Team Penske driver and 2015 Daytona 500 champion Joey Logano said. “There are just so many questions to answer. You can't really answer them until you get there.”

Kyle Busch (Cup) and AJ Allmendinger (Xfinity) should have an advantage, albeit in vastly different cars, heading to Daytona. Both ran the Rolex 24 endurance race on the road course in January. It was Busch's first venture into sports car racing and Allmendinger's 14th entry in the twice-around-the-clock event.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson (seven starts), Michael McDowell (five) and Kurt Busch (two) are the only current Cup drivers with multiple Rolex starts. Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Timmy Hill have one apiece. Kenseth and Ryan Newman have victories on the Daytona road course, each winning IROC races in the mid-2000s.

Even so, the layout this weekend will be slightly different from the Rolex. NASCAR added a chicane at the exit of Turn 4 that will provide another passing zone and another chance to screw up. The extra twist ensures that no driver in the field has turned actual laps on this exact course.