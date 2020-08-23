Hamlin eyes Cup title after 1st Dover win

DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin crossed Dover off the meager list of tracks where he had yet to win and turned his ambitions toward one more goal he'd like to scratch off the docket.

Pushing 40, Hamlin's first career Cup championship is within his grasp – and he might never be better.

“I'm in the prime of my career right now and I've got things rolling,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin tamed the concrete mile oval that gave him fits for 15 years and zipped past Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. with eight laps left to win the NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin was 0 for 28 at Dover, the kind of losing streak that had him studying the runs of his more successful JGR teammates in Truex and Kyle Busch to pick up tips on how best to win at the track.

He learned from his teammates – then beat them in the No. 11 Toyota, though Truex's runner-up finish and Busch's third gave JGR a 1-2-3 finish in the first of two races this weekend at Dover.

“People always ask what your least favorite track is and I say Dover just because I'm not that good,” Hamlin said. “I love the track, I just haven't been very good here.”

Hamlin matched Kevin Harvick for the season victory lead with six, matching his total from last season and closing within two of his career high set in 2010. He opened this season with a Daytona 500 win, and added wins at Homestead, Pocono and Kansas to catapult toward the kind of sensational run he's never had in an otherwise stellar career.

“There's been no year where it's been like this,” Hamlin said. “Every week. It's literally every single week. We set some lofty goals at the beginning of the year to try to win 10 races. It's still achievable. We should have more than six easily.”

He just had to mute the victory celebration. Hamlin was ordered by crew chief Chris Gabehart to save the No. 11 Toyota from a burnout because the car is needed again today.

Hamlin went from the car to carhop, laughing as he said he needed to order milkshakes for the crew prepping the car late into the night.

Hamlin has come oh-so close to winning it all and was runner-up in 2010 and finished fourth last season.