Playoff spots add to drama of Daytona race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Racing at Daytona International Speedway always comes with a hefty dose of drama. Bad breaks. Close calls. Harrowing crashes. Overtime affairs. Last-lap heroics. Underdog stories.

NASCAR's premier Cup Series could have all the above during its regular-season finale tonight.

The final three playoff spots are up for grabs as stock car racing returns to the high-banked superspeedway two weeks after running the road course. Nearly half the field is looking to clinch a postseason berth with a victory, including seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson. The high stakes could make for a 400-mile, white-knuckle ride at close to 200 mph.

“A lot of people are desperate,” said Team Penske driver Joey Logano, who's already locked into the playoffs. “Crazy things will happen.”

Johnson's winless drought is at 119 races, dating to June 2017. He has won three times at Daytona, with his last one coming in 2013.

He enters the weekend trailing Matt DiBenedetto by nine points and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by four in the standings. Johnson's best shot at making the postseason – assuming he doesn't win at Daytona – requires him to make up ground on DiBenedetto or Byron in the points and not have someone below him in the standings pull off a huge upset.

Thirteen spots are already secured for the 16-driver postseason field. Points leader Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch are locked in.

Clint Bowyer is 14th and needs just three points to clinch a playoff spot. DiBenedetto, Byron and Johnson are essentially vying for the final two positions.

But if an outlier wins – notable drivers include Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman and Matt Kenseth – then there would just be one spot remaining for those three drivers on the bubble.

IndyCar drivers seeking wins

Alexander Rossi has conceded the IndyCar championship to Scott Dixon and adjusted his goals toward winning any remaining races this season.

The current IndyCar schedule lists just five races remaining races in a choppy year heavily disrupted by the pandemic. A doubleheader at Mid-Ohio has been postponed but could find its way back onto the calendar.

Even with a full slate, Rossi has waved the white flag on his championship chances. Dixon opened the season with three consecutive wins and heads into a doubleheader at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis this weekend with an 84-point lead in the standings over reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden.

IndyCar, in an effort to schedule races after the original 2020 schedule was decimated by the pandemic, turned Gateway into a pair of 250-milers. The first race is today, followed by a Sunday afternoon event.

IndyCar conducted one practice session, for 90 minutes Friday, that was paced by rookie Pato O'Ward.

Will Power was second fastest, followed by Dixon, Conor Daly and Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.