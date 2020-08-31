Late crash ends Johnson's pursuit of his 8th Cup title

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Long after a fireworks extravaganza lit up Daytona International Speedway and well after William Byron and his Hendrick Motorsports team ended their celebration in victory lane, Jimmie Johnson found a moment to reflect.

On his night. On his emotions. On his legacy. He pretty much covered them all.

Johnson posted a picture on Instagram of his battered No. 48 Chevrolet, which was caught up in a late-race wreck and knocked out of playoff contention in the regular-season finale Saturday. The crash meant his racing career would end without a record-setting eighth Cup Series championship.

“7 it is,” he wrote. “I'm damn proud of that in case you were wondering.”

Johnson was running near the front of the pack most of the night and was in position to make the playoffs until Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano made contact and started a multicar melee that collected Johnson and nine others with less than two laps to go.

Johnson sat on pit road in his mangled mess during a red flag and surely realized that the “storybook ending” he talked about a day earlier was gone.

“The last couple of months, we've been really getting our act together and running well,” Johnson said after finishing 17th and missing the final postseason berth by six points. “Definitely disappointed to not be in the playoffs. That was the No. 1 goal to start the year.”

Johnson would be in the 16-car field had he not missed a race following a positive test for COVID-19 and had a second-place finish thrown out at Charlotte after failing post-race inspection.

He noted both setbacks after another disappointment at Daytona, a track at which he has won seven times over two decades.

Johnson handled the latest one with grace and dignity. He walked to victory lane to congratulate Byron and his team, including crew chief Chad Knaus. Johnson and Knaus were together for all seven titles.

“I feel awful,” Knaus said. “Let's be quite honest, right? Jimmie shouldn't be in this position. ... That hurts. I hate it for Jimmie. He's one of my best friends. He was the first guy that came by pit road and looked up at me, revved up the engine, gave me a thumbs-up. He means the world to me. He's a great man and brother of mine.

“It hurts me, but it is what we do. We compete. We've got to go do what we need to do.”

Johnson will do the same down the stretch, looking to end a winless streak that's now stretched to 120 races. His last victory came in June 2017. “There's 10 races left,” Johnson said, “10 trophies to go chase and we'll have to focus our efforts there.”