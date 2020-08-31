Newgarden credits pit stop for latest win

MADISON, Ill. – Josef Newgarden raced to his second IndyCar victory of the season Sunday, holding off rookie Pato O'Ward before a late caution ended the race at World Wide Technology Raceway under the yellow flag.

It was the second IndyCar race to finish under caution in one week. Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 under yellow last Sunday.

In the second of two weekend races at the short oval outside of St. Louis, it was Sato who brought out the caution with four laps remaining when he hit the wall. The pace car picked up the field with three laps remaining and IndyCar did not have enough time to restart the race.

It denied O'Ward a chance to challenge the reigning IndyCar Series champion for the victory. Newgarden, in a Chevrolet for Team Penske, won for the 16th time in his career and closed the points deficit on championship leader Scott Dixon.

Dixon won Saturday in the first race of the Gateway doubleheader and has four victories in nine IndyCar races this season. Newgarden and Team Penske have three wins.

Newgarden was put in position to win the race when his crew got him off pit lane on the final stop ahead of O'Ward. Newgarden and the Mexican driver had a drag race back onto the track that Newgarden won.

“This was a pit stop victory for me,” Newgarden said. “Really proud of my team. I didn't win the race, they won it.”

O'Ward, the top rookie in the Indy 500 with a sixth-place finish, earned his second podium of the weekend for Arrow McLaren SP. He was third Saturday and has six finishes this season of eighth or higher.

“We're knocking on the door,” O'Ward said. “We are very close and we are going to keep pushing. I know our time will come.”

Newgarden praised the O'Ward's progress.

“He did an amazing job. He's going to do great things in the sport,” Newgarden said.

O'Ward said he didn't think he had a shot at catching Newgarden even if the race had a final restart.

“I was pushing, pushing, pushing to get close to him to try to strike, and I just couldn't do it,” O'Ward said.