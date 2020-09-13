Power earns 1st win of season

LEXINGTON, Ohio – Will Power scored his first win of the season in a 1-2 finish for Team Penske on Saturday in the first race of a doubleheader at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Power beat teammate Josef Newgarden, the reigning IndyCar champion, by more than 7 seconds in winning from the pole. Power earned his 60th career pole earlier Saturday and trails only Mario Andretti (67) for the IndyCar record.

“That's probably the first race I reckon in about 10 years that I've just gone hard,” Power said. “Every other race I save fuel or we try to play a strategy game. Today, I said, 'Let's just go hard, man. Screw this, we don't want to get caught by a yellow. Let's just go hard and use my pace and see what happens.' It was a great strategy.”

Alexander Rossi, stuck in a miserable season, finished third. It was just his second podium finish of the year and second for the entire Andretti Autosport organization.

“We just haven't had a lot of things go our way, and we really haven't had luck but we haven't had pace either,” Rossi said. “We are really trying to go out and make the most of the rest of the year.”

Scott Dixon entered the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader with a shot at mathematically clinching his sixth series championship by the end of the weekend. But he qualified an uncharacteristic 17th and had to scramble to make up ground. Dixon, both the defending winner at Mid-Ohio and the series' winningest driver at the road course with six victories, rallied to finish 10th.

“We kind of took the conservative route, tough day with this qualifying,” Dixon said.

But Newgarden was able to shave 20 points off Dixon's lead in the standings. Dixon takes a 76-point lead into Sunday's race. There are four races remaining on the most updated IndyCar schedule.

CUP SERIES: Brad Keselowski entered NASCAR's playoffs certain he has as good a chance at the Cup championship as favorites Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

He even predicted he'd win at Richmond Raceway.

His confidence was correct as Keselowski indeed won at Richmond, the second playoff race, and advanced into the second next round.

Harvick, the title favorite, won last week's opener to earn the automatic berth into the second round. Hamlin, derailed at his home track of Richmond by a speeding penalty, finished 12th but still advanced into the next round based on points.

Keselowski was the only driver able to run with Harvick and Hamlin when racing resumed in May following a pause for the pandemic.

He won three races, earned a contract extension at Team Penske and steadfastly maintained he should not be discounted in the title race.

XFINITY: Justin Allgaier saw a more than 9-second lead evaporate when a late caution flag flew, but he pulled away again on a restart with 13 laps to go to complete a sweep of a NASCAR Xfinity series doubleheader weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Allgaier, who lost the lead when he had trouble on a previous restart, had no such issues starting on the inside last with Jeb Burton to his outside and Ross Chastain behind him. He quickly moved in front entering Turn One and pulled away. The victory was his third of the season. Burton held on for second.