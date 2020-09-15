Tour coming down to Slovenian rivals

There is only one big question left to be answered at the Tour de France: Which Slovenian will stand on the top of the podium on Sunday on the Champs-Elysees?

Barring a crash, or an unexpected event like a positive COVID-19 test, the final week of racing should offer a showdown between the Jumbo-Visma team leader Primoz Roglic and his young challenger Tadej Pogacar, who rides for the UAE Emirates team.

The two rivals from Slovenia have proven their superiority on the big climbs that punctuated the route over the past two weeks.

The pair is separated by only 40 seconds in the general classification ahead of the race's six remaining stages, which will provide more action in high mountains and an individual time trial before the traditional procession into Paris.

The pair's closest opponent is Colombian Rigoberto Uran, who is lagging 1:34 behind Roglic overall.

Ahead of today's mountain stage to the ski station of Villard-de-Lans, fourth-place Miguel Angel Lopez has a 1:45 deficit, while Adam Yates, Richie Porte and Mikel Landa trail by more than two minutes.

The time difference is not that big, but the way Roglic's team has been controlling the race so far does not bode well for Uran and the handful of riders who still hope they can turn things around.

– Associated Press