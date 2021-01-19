Stewart insists Eldora Truck decision was his

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tony Stewart is angry – what else is new? – and wants the record set straight regarding recent business decisions.

He also is in love – wait, who? Smoke? – and five months away from his 50th birthday finds himself happier in his personal life than ever before.

But even as he's settled into a blissful routine with drag racer Leah Pruett, a relationship that began early in the pandemic when Stewart's hectic schedule was suddenly wiped clean, he can't overlook the criticism being lobbed his way.

It was him, he insists, not NASCAR, who didn't renew the Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway. And he tried to sign Kyle Larson to Stewart-Haas Racing but couldn't get partner approval on the driver suspended for most of 2020 for using a racial slur.

Publicly, fans left disgruntled comments on his social media posts. Privately, his beloved sprint car community whispered and wondered how Stewart blew two deals.

Stewart understands being rebuffed on signing Larson, even though that slammed the brakes on Stewart's attempt to help a friend resurrect his career while adding a top NASCAR talent to SHR's four-car organization. Companies make tough business decisions, and Larson, since signed by Hendrick Motorsports, still has to redeem himself to corporations that pay the racing bills.

But the Truck Series debacle is one Stewart can't let go. He's heard too many people say it was NASCAR that left Eldora, the Ohio dirt track Stewart owns, after an eight-year partnership. It was Stewart's group that got a dirt track placed on the NASCAR national schedule, invested in capital improvements at the facility and built one of the most popular events on the Truck Series schedule.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Stewart said his goal had always been to use the Truck Series event as proof that Xfinity and Cup can race on dirt and should race at Eldora. But two days before NASCAR released the Cup schedule in September, Stewart received a tip that Bristol Motor Speedway was going to transform its facility into a dirt track for its first 2021 Cup race.

“I felt like I'd been mule-kicked in the gut,” Stewart said.

Incensed that not a single NASCAR executive had given him a heads-up, he immediately told his staff to tear up the sanctioning agreement he'd yet to sign for the 2021 Truck Series race.

A short dialogue with NASCAR finally began, and Stewart took the weekend to calm down. When he reconvened with NASCAR after a few days to think, Stewart said he was direct.

“I asked if Eldora was under consideration for an Xfinity or Cup race in the future, and I was told not at this time,” Stewart said. “So I said we were done.”

Some believe NASCAR pulled the race from Eldora or that NASCAR moved the Truck Race to Knoxville Raceway to spite Stewart, but he's adamant neither is true.

“This was entirely our decision and people need to understand. I am extremely frustrated as a track owner that there was zero communication from NASCAR,” he said. “Nobody ever had any conversation with me about Eldora or Cup on dirt until the deal with Bristol was about to be announced.”

Stewart, feted as a first-ballot inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame last January, now feels snubbed by the series he's been devoted to for more than two decades.

