Wayne Taylor ties record at Daytona

Wayne Taylor Racing won its record-tying third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona, using a new car and a new lineup to beat some of the best racers in the world.

Filipe Albuquerque held off Kamui Kobayashi and Renger van der Zande – both part of WTR's winning teams the last two seasons and both seeking to become the first winners of three consecutive Rolex races – to give the overhauled Taylor team its fourth win in the last five years at Daytona International Speedway.

Albuquerque was challenged over the final 25 minutes by van der Zande, driving a Cadillac for Chip Ganassi Racing, until a punctured tire sent van der Zande to the pits with seven minutes remaining.

Kobayashi cycled into second but didn't have enough to catch Albuquerque, who closed out the first overall Rolex victory for Acura in the prestigious twice-round-the-clock endurance race.

Wayne Taylor left General Motors after 28 years at the end of last season to become a factory Acura program. He brought his oldest son, Ricky, back to the team for the refresh and they celebrated the overall victory as youngest son, Jordan, earned a class victory Sunday with Corvette Racing.

“Today is probably one of the best days I've ever had,” Wayne Taylor said, equating it to the 2017 WTR victory when both sons drove for him. “We won it with Ricky, and Jordan won the GT class with Corvette, and then the Wayne Taylor Racing program won it overall.

“As a family, it was a very, very special day.”

Wayne Taylor took ownership of his new cars – used Acuras handed down when Roger Penske closed his team at the end of last season — in November and needed every day during the offseason to prepare for Daytona. He replaced his entire lineup with newcomer Albuquerque and Acura holdovers Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi.

The trio all drove the Acura the last three seasons for Team Penske and Taylor hoped would help the transition.

“I was getting a whole new car, with a whole new engine, with a whole new partnership and I thought I needed something to be consistent. So I hired all the same drivers Roger had,” Wayne Taylor said.

It was WTR's fourth Rolex win in five years and fifth overall, one behind Ganassi's record six victories. The three-straight wins tie Ganassi's mark.

It's the first Rolex for Castroneves and Rossi, who have won four combined Indianapolis 500s. Albuquerque won in 2018 driving a Cadillac; Ricky Taylor won in a Cadillac for his father's team in 2017.

Ricky Taylor, who closed out the 2017 Rolex win for WTR, was in the car late and had the option to finish the race but decided to turn it over to Albuquerque because the Portuguese driver was rested and could tackle track conditions that included increased wind.

“We decided we wanted somebody as fresh as possible in the car,” Ricky Taylor said. “He got in there and was an absolute monster and carried it at the end.”