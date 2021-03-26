Huntington native finds quick success in NHRA

A few weeks ago, Huntington’s Josh Hart shocked the motorsports world by winning his inaugural race. He swept a top-ranked field to win the NHRA’s Top Fuel division at the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, something only four drivers in history have done, the last more than 20 years ago.

It’s a remarkable achievement on the track, but it’s not nearly as interesting as Hart’s journey to get there.

Growing up in Huntington, Hart lived in a trailer park and was well known for earning speeding tickets with his 1999 Ford Lightning truck. In fact, on the first date with future wife Brittanie, Hart was pulled over for speeding.

“I got into a whole lot of trouble drag racing on the streets,” he said. “I was on a deferral in almost every county in northern Indiana. I remember one time I was late heading to the bank in Fort Wayne, and I came over the hill and there was a police officer there and I was going 127 in a 35. We skipped all the pleasantries.”

Part of the mystery of this story is Hart, 36, understands now he’s very lucky he didn’t get hurt or hurt someone else in a wreck back then.

With $300, he started an asphalt company in 1999 and graduated from Huntington North in 2003, but the stock market collapse in 2008 killed the business. The Harts moved to Ocala, Florida, in 2010 to start over with Burnyzz Speed Shop, named because he was known for doing crazy stupid burnouts and was watching “Weekend at Bernie’s” on TV one day.

The business took off, taking over a full city block in a multi-million dollar corporation, and Hart finally took the advice of family friend “Big Daddy” Don Garlits and decided to try legitimate drag racing.

Among his greatest assets are Hart’s remarkable reaction time. His .007 reaction time is unheard of, meaning he’s quicker taking off than the blink of an eye.

“I still get nervous when I see all those fans, 40,000 people looking at you, but when the engine starts that all goes away for me,” he said. “It takes a lot for me to get excited, that’s for sure.”

At about the same time, Brittanie was battling endometriosis, which attacks female reproductive systems. Brittanie had one of the worst cases in the country as it spread to her lungs, diaphragm and liver, requiring extensive surgery. The Harts looked to adopt but had essentially given up.

“All of a sudden we get a phone call about a newborn that is about to happen, and they want us to adopt this little girl,” Hart said. “I was in Las Vegas racing, and the next five weeks were a blur. I flew to Houston, to Pennsylvania, back to Dallas, Ocala and back to Pennsylvania and all of a sudden we are coming back with a baby.”

Helen, now 1, is healthy, and so is Brittanie, finally, after what they hope is a last major surgery about two months ago. Life was already going great even before Hart won March 14. Despite being a first-year driver in a brand-new car and operation, he still swept the field.

“I used to tell Brittanie if somebody paid attention to our real story, nobody would believe us anyway,” he said. “Lots of twists and turns on the road to success.”

Hart was actually supposed to join the Top Fuel circuit a year ago in Gainesville but the pandemic shut everything down for a year. He ended up buying his own team, cut his own salary to keep everything going, and asked his sponsors to help out for the rest.

“The investment to get off the ground is a couple of million bucks,” he said. “You can buy a race team for $2 million, but if you want to operate, it will take whatever you can throw at it. The car costs $500 per operational second, so that’s roughly $10,000 every time down the track.”

It’s no wonder Hart has “Anything is possible” stenciled on the rear wing of his car.