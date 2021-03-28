Return to dirt-track roots causing fits for NASCAR

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR feverishly tried to save its ballyhooed first Cup Series dirt race since 1970 from turning into a total disaster.

The Cup Series is slated to race today at Bristol Motor Speedway, where 2,300 truckloads of red Tennessee clay have filled the famed bullring for an experimental – some might say gimmicky – stab at grassroots racing.

But the dirt, the 28-degree Bristol banking reduced to 19 degrees after the dirt was applied, and the leaden 3,400-pound cars appear to be a terrible fit.

Four Friday practice sessions ultimately showed the tires can't sustain the heavy wear. The three layers of dirt acted as a cheese-grater and the tires in turn dug deep divots into the surface.

NACAR made several procedural changes Saturday in a desperate bid to save the show.

The issues slowly started to snowball during roughly four hours of Friday practice time between the Truck and Cup Series. At first, it was just too dusty. Then tires began to wear down.

“The track is kind of coming up and just crazy big divots. It's definitely not smooth,” said Ryan Blaney, fastest Cup driver on Friday.

NASCAR collected team feedback and guided by Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon, both of whom raced all last week at Bristol, and issued procedural changes for today's 250-lap race.

NASCAR extended the first stage by 25 laps, the second stage by 50 laps and added two competition cautions.

The added competition cautions create additional opportunities for track prep.

NASCAR is also facing weather challenges – heavy rain drenched the dirt and delayed the start of Saturday activity before ultimately washing it out entirely. The heat races for both Cup and Trucks were scrapped and the Truck Series will run after the Cup race for a doubleheader today.