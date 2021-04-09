Hildebrand car to honor Foyt's 1st 500 victory

INDIANAPOLIS – A.J. Foyt still cherishes his first Indianapolis 500 victory.

This May, he'll celebrate the 60-year anniversary with a new driver, JR Hildebrand, and a throwback car.

Foyt's team announced Thursday the California native will drive the No. 1 ABC Supply Chevrolet, becoming the team's fourth driver attempting to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. And the candy apple red nose, trimmed with black stripes over a white body, may look awfully familiar to longtime race fans because it's the same paint scheme Foyt had on his winning car in 1961.

“All the wins were great races but the first one is a special one that you can never replace,” said the 86-year-old Foyt, one of three four-time race winners. '“The first time you do what you've dreamed all your life, what else can you do?”

The No. 1 actually belongs to the defending series champion, New Zealand's Scott Dixon, who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing.

But the team owner is lending the number to Foyt this May, making the throwback car possible and team officials thankful for Ganassi's help in honoring the first of Foyt's four wins.

Hildebrand's crew will honor the victory, too, by wearing uniforms modeled after the 1961 crew, headed by George Bignotti, who helped steer a record seven cars to victory lane.

For the 33-year-old Hildebrand, it's also a big deal.

“The fact that I'll be running a livery honoring A.J.'s first win 60 years ago is just an incredible thing to be a part of,” he said.